Duggar Family Reveals Thanksgiving Recipe As Jill Duggar & Joy-Anna Duggar Scandal Overtakes News

Duggar family has had a busy year this year. Not only did they see two of their kids get married off, but they also welcomed two baby boys into the family, handled countless courtroom dramas and managed scandal triggered by Jill Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and, of course, Josh Duggar. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and the year coming to a close, it looks like Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar want to wrap up 2017 on a positive note.

To do so, the Duggar family decided to reveal some of their most treasured Thanksgiving recipes to their followers. The first holiday recipe that they shared was homemade rolls, which Jinger Duggar has also talked about on her Instagram account. Compared to some of the other recipes that they have shared in the past, this one does not use as much oil or sugar, which means that it is a healthy enough addition to any holiday dinner table.

The family also went ahead to leave a positive remark on how special this time of year is for them.

“The beginning of a holiday week always feels so special,” the family wrote on Facebook. “There is SO much to do and a very busy house gets even busier with increased traffic, family coming in and friends dropping by. I love every moment because they are moments we get to spend together. Of course, Thanksgiving week itself is a good reminder of all we have to be thankful for and creates lots of good discussion opportunities with the little ones about being thankful! I hope your Thanksgiving week is full of love, faith, and family!”

Check out the homemade rolls recipe on Jinger’s Instagram.

It has been imperative for the Duggars to find their footing again after a whirlwind of scandals and drama took over the news this fall. Their reputation took a toll when “shotgun” wedding rumors started circulating Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband, Austin Forsyth after they revealed that they were expecting. Her baby bump, which seemed unusually big, got the fans of Counting On wondering if she and Austin had engaged in premarital relations.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Then, it was followed by a string of tweets by Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, attacking a star of another TLC show. His transphobic messages targeting Jazz Jennings and her show, I Am Jazz, rocked the network community to a point in which TLC had to announce that he is officially removed from Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Derick continued to outrage his fans by asking for $10,000 so that he can continue working for Cross Church College without getting paid by the institution.

Check out Jill Duggar supporting her husband on her Instagram.

Check out my hubby’s campaign on the @gofundme website: www.gofundme.com Search: Derick Dillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Despite these scandals, the Duggars chose to return to what is most important to them – family. Michelle Duggar posted a picture of the family when the kids tally was just at 15.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]