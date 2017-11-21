‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment That Husband David Beador Requested A Divorce

Shannon Beador opened up about her brutal split from David Beador during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special.

Weeks after Shannon Beador publicly announced that she and her husband of 17 years had decided to end their relationship, she spoke of their split during the special and revealed details about the moment when David let her know that he no longer wanted to be married.

“We went on a trip to Hawaii which I kind of hoped would bring us back together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done,'” Shannon Beador told reunion host Andy Cohen, according to a report by People magazine on November 20.

Prior to their trip, Shannon Beador and her now-estranged husband were living in different areas of their home, and understandably, the reality star felt like he was more of a roommate than a husband. Still, parting ways after 17 years and three children wasn’t easy for Beador, especially after her husband informed her that only a couple of months of their marriage were good.

“It was just a knife in the heart,” she explained of the hurtful comment.

Shannon Beador also addressed her husband’s past affair, admitting that at times, she would convince herself that she was happy to make the betrayal seem less severe.

During the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador and her husband celebrated their marriage with a vow renewal and appeared to be in a great place. However, as Beador has since revealed, David began to pull away from their marriage soon after.

Shannon Beador and David Beador share three children, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and continue to remain united for the kids. In fact, they’ve been seen together at a number of USC football games in the weeks since their breakup.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]