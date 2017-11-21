‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Cane’s Shocker, Nikki-Dina Rival, & Abby’s Pregnant — 3 Blows To Hit GC

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that some shockers are on the way on the CBS soap opera. Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) life is a mess right now. She has been pushed out of her position at Newman Enterprises, and it looks like she may turn up pregnant in the coming weeks. Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will learn a shocker during the week of November 27. Other Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will go too far when she attacks Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams).

Victoria And Abby Battle For Power At NE

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby has been through a lot the past few weeks. First, she got tangled with Zack (Ryan Ashton) and the sex ring. Then, she and Scott were kidnapped by him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she returned home to find Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the position her father promised her. She isn’t happy about it, and she refuses to let Victoria take her job without a fight.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott (Daniel Hall) will give Victoria a run for her money. They plan to find a way to dethrone her. It should be interesting to watch Abby knock Victoria down a few notches.

Abby slept with both Zack and Scott, and she could end up pregnant before the storyline completely wraps up. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby announced that she was on birth control, a sure sign that pregnancy is on the way.

Nikki And Jack Face Off About Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki will not back down about Dina anytime soon. She is angry that she attacked her for no reason. What Nikki doesn’t know is that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease and her behavior is not her fault.

Jack (Peter Bergman) may have no other choice but to make a bold move. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) considers making a public statement about Dina’s diagnosis. They hope that would explain some of her strange behavior and clear up any legal charges.

Cane Gets A Shocker

Young and the Restless spoilers state Cane will learn something shocking next week. The news could be related to baby Sam or his divorce to Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). However, it is probably work related. Perhaps, Jill (Jess Walton) made Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) co-CEO of Chancellor Industries.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

