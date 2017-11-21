Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Nude Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence is responding to having her private nude photos stolen and leaked online by a hacker. The actress, who was targeted by the criminals during the infamous leak of hundreds of personal and private images of celebrities in 2014, is finally speaking out about the crime and revealing why she decided not to pursue legal action.

Speaking candidly about having her nude photos leaked online as part of what was dubbed ‘The Fappening,’ Jennifer said this week that it took her a long time to recover from the humiliation of knowing that anyone anywhere could, and still can, access her very private photos at the click of a button.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” Lawrence recently told The Hollywood Reporter in a candid new interview about the crime, admitting that she’s still “processing” what happened to her three years later.

Jennifer then described the violation of having her nude photos leaked online as being “like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet.”

“There’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me… somebody can just pull them up on their phone,” she continued of how the crime continues to haunt her. “That was a really impossible thing to process.”

The Hunger Games actress then revealed why she decided not to pursue legal action against the hacker or any website who posted her nude photos, confirming that they were intended for her boyfriend at the time, British actor Nicholas Hoult.

“None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic, the person that they were intended for,” she explained of why she didn’t sue. “I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.”

Jennifer also admitted in the candid new interview that she more recently broke down in tears because she doesn’t believe she’s a good role model for young girls following the leak of her intimate photos in 2014.

“It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that,” she then explained.

Lawrence previously spoke about the hack in August, where she admitted that she was “blindsided” when she was told that her naked photos had been leaked onto the internet.

“Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying,” she told Vogue earlier this year, admitting that she now lives in constant fear of being targeted by hackers once again and fears another leak every time she gets a call from her publicist.

“It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” added the actress.

But, unfortunately, Jennifer certainly isn’t alone when it comes to being a victim of hackers leaking nude photos online.

Since Lawrence and a slew of other female stars were targeted in 2014, a number of other celebrity women have become victims of another attack. The latest naked photo leak was even dubbed ‘The Fappening 2.0’ due to the sheer volume of private images that were stolen.

Earlier this year, an avalanche of women were targeted by hackers and had their private naked photos stolen and leaked online, including Katharine McPhee, Amanda Seyfried, Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus.

