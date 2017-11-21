Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus: Fans Call Him Out For Dating A Downgraded Version Of Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin was heartbroken when he learned that Kailyn Lowry wanted out of their marriage. The Teen Mom 2 star felt that he had something great with her, so he was shocked when she decided to file for divorce and start dating other people. But Marroquin may have shocked everyone the most when he announced he was dating Kailyn’s new co-star on Teen Mom 2. During weekends and getaway trips, Marroquin and Briana DeJesus had grown closer and they had decided to try a relationship together.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin revealed her thought Briana looked great on the reunion special, but many of his fans could not agree with him. In fact, they all thought that he was crazy for dating her. Some people even went as far as to say that Briana DeJesus was a downgrade from his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Surely, Javi wouldn’t agree with this, as he feels she cheated on him during their marriage. Lowry claims she had filed for divorce, but this didn’t change Javi’s mind. Now, fans believe that he got something worse in Briana and fans let their thoughts be known after last night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Had a blast at the game last night ❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:32am PST

On Twitter, Javi Marroquin revealed he thought Briana looked beautiful on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, but many felt that she was acting immature and ended up looking stupid. Maybe fans feel that she’s a bit immature compared to some of the other Teen Mom 2 stars, who have grown up in the spotlight. As for his fans, some people seem to think that DeJesus is a downgrade from his ex-wife Lowry, who is also known for lashing out when she feels attacked or misunderstood. Fans wanted someone better than Lowry for Javi, but most feel that she’s a downgrade.

“She looks great but sounded real f*cking stupid tonight js…,” one person pointed out in reply to his tweet, while another person added, “Just when you don’t think there is a way to possibly DOWNGRADE from a Kail you go and find yourself a Briana… Oh Javi..”

Javi Marroquin may return in the future to Teen Mom 2 as he may now be part of Briana DeJesus’ storyline. Kailyn Lowry has revealed she is happy for them but has pointed out that it was odd that they didn’t tell her about the romance before going public.

