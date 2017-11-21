Beth Chapman was diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer earlier this year. The reality star and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, have been dealing with the aftermath of the heartbreaking diagnosis and will be sharing their journey on their new A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which is set to air on A&E on November 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Several clips from the show have been released over the past week or so, and each one has elements that are so relatable. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Beth recently shared that she had been given a 50/50 chance at beating her cancer. Hearing that is very scary — and it can be devastating. There are so many feelings that cancer patients experience through their journey from diagnosis right through treatment — and beyond. Even people who have beaten cancer still experience that sickening feeling in the pits of their stomachs when it’s time for a check-up, for example.

Beth and Duane have been trying their best to live life to the fullest. In this recent Inquisitr article, you can read about their latest adventures together. However, it hasn’t been easy.

According to People Magazine, Beth already had surgery and doctors were able to remove her tumor. The site reports that Beth’s recovery has been very difficult and the whole process has taken a lot out of her. That said, she wouldn’t have been able to go through this without an incredible support system, which is what Duane was able to give her — and he continues to do so. Sometimes people forget how a cancer diagnosis (and its subsequent treatment) can affect loved ones. Seeing your significant other suffer isn’t easy and often times, people wish there was more they could do. In this case, Duane was Beth’s rock.

“When we made a pledge many years ago. I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point,” Duane told People Magazine.

After learning of her grim prognosis, things were that much harder for Beth — and for Duane. But the love and support that he’s given his wife over the past several months have been truly wonderful — and it’s something that fans will get to see on their new show.

“If I have a pain — like a back pain or something — I don’t tell her anymore. My little pains are nothing compared to what she’s going through. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me, because I’m not the one who has it. I just want our fans to say prayers for Beth,” Duane added.

