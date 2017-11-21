NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 12 Movers & Shakers Include Vikings, Falcons, & Jaguars

The NFL power rankings for 2017 Week 12 feature several teams that have surged up the top 10, including the Minnesota Vikings, Falcons, and Jaguars. After an interesting past weekend of games, the teams that are expected to win continue to do so. That includes Super Bowl favorites New England, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

As seen on the latest scoreboard via ESPN, in Week 11, it was a 40-17 win by Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots played in Mexico City and came up with a 33-8 rout of the Oakland Raiders. The Eagles also blew out the Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints needed overtime to top Washington 34-31 at home. That meant that the top two teams stayed intact while New Orleans slid from third to fifth. The Steelers are now in the top three.

The Minnesota Vikings have also quietly been moving up with a consistent season under quarterback Case Keenum. They’re now 8-2 after a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Keenum threw for 280 yards and a touchdown on a 27-for-38 performance that included no interceptions or sacks. On the ground, Latavius Murray racked up 95 yards and two touchdowns as the Minnesota defense held Todd Gurley to just 37 yards rushing. The Rams maintained the No. 7 spot.

The latest NFL power rankings for the top 10 teams are listed below with current record and last week’s position on the top 10.

NFL Power Rankings 2017 (Week 12)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) (No. 1) New England Patriots (8-2) (No. 2) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) (No. 4) Minnesota Vikings (8-2) (No. 6) New Orleans Saints (8-2) (No. 3) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) (No. 9) Los Angeles Rams (7-3) (No. 7) Carolina Panthers (7-3) (No. 8) Atlanta Falcons (6-4) (No. 11) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) (No. 8)

The Jacksonville Jaguars, aka “Sacksonville,” continue their surge up the top 10. They’ve now won four-straight after a 19-7 win at Cleveland on Sunday. Jacksonville is now 7-3 for the season and has also taken over the AFC South division with six games left on their slate. They’re getting it done as the top team in rushing with 160.6 yards on average per game and also as the No. 1 team in points allowed defense. Opponents are scoring about 14 points per game when they face the Jags.

The Atlanta Falcons managed to move back into the top 10 after being outside of it last week. Atlanta picked up a 34-31 win over another of the NFC’s top teams, the Seattle Seahawks, on Monday night. A potential game-tying field goal came up short for the Seahawks in the Monday Night Football matchup. That also meant a slide for Seattle from No. 8 down to the No. 10 spot, so Russell Wilson and company are now in danger of falling out of the top 10.

Speaking of falling out of the top 10, that’s exactly what happened to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. They met up with the NFC force known as the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday Night Football. It was a one-sided affair as Carson Wentz led his Eagles to a 37-9 blowout. Dallas is now in danger of falling below 0.500, and with Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension now in effect, it’s looking like the rest of the season will be a rough one for Cowboys fans.

