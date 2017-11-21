‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Briana DeJesus Claims Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Salty’ Over Javi Marroquin Romance?

Briana DeJesus took aim at her boyfriend Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, during last night’s Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special.

After being linked to one another for weeks, Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin went public with their romance around the time the special was filmed in Los Angeles and during the event, DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, admitted that not everyone was happy about her role on the show.

“I got that high school vibe,” she explained, according to a report by Radar Online on November 21. “Certain people are salty about certain things.”

According to Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry is feeling “some type of way” about her new romance with Javi Marroquin and because she refused to be friendly with her, the majority of the other cast members, including Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, didn’t give her a chance. As fans may recall, Lowry, Houska, and Messer spent tons of time with one another throughout their visit to Los Angeles while Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans were left as outcasts.

When Kailyn Lowry took to the stage during her own interview with Teen Mom 2 reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky, she didn’t talk about her feud with Briana DeJesus at all. Instead, she spoke of the possibility of getting back together with Javi Marroquin, the father of her four-year-old son, Lincoln. As she revealed, she and Marroquin do good at times and now and again, she thinks they could make it work.

“Nobody wants to see their family fall apart,” she said.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin both admitted to having past thoughts about getting back together, Marroquin ultimately decided that too much would have to change, including Lowry’s ongoing contact with a number of other men.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin may have tried to make their relationship work but in the end, they called it quits and now, Marroquin appears to be completely head over heels for their co-star, Briana DeJesus. In fact, as seen in the photo above, they recently threw a party together for Marroquin’s son Lincoln.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

