Robert Pattinson Hilariously Reveals The Secret To His Success As Oscar Buzz For ‘Good Time’ Swirls

Ever since the end of the Twilight series, Robert Pattinson has taken a different career path. Instead of being a poster boy for a studio and taking heartthrob roles in big-budget movies, he has opted for parts in smaller, artsy films to create a legacy for himself as an interesting actor. That choice has led him to a possible Oscar nomination this year, and the 31-year-old recently revealed the unconventional secret to his success.

What does Robert Pattinson say is the secret to his success?

According to Just Jared, the actor recently spoke at the “Have a Good Time with Robert Pattinson” panel at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, and he had a fun answer when asked about his secret for having a successful career.

“All you have to do is f**k up auditions for five years and then get Twilight,” Pattinson said while letting out a laugh.

Pattinson started with a small role in 2005’s Harry Potter: Goblet of Fire but became an international superstar when he landed the role of the main vampire in the Twilight series three years later.

It would have been easy to just coast on the popularity of those films and live life with the millions he made, but instead, he decided to veer away from blockbusters and try a series of odd films.

As GQ reports, he started off with the David Cronenberg film Cosmopolis, where he rode a limo around Manhattan and had sex with Juliette Binoche. Next up was Maps to the Stars, where Pattinson drove a limo around Los Angeles, and this time had sex with Julianne Moore. The two roles did not show much range, but they did show off his sexual skills in a vehicle.

Then came The Rover, where he played a young man in post-apocalyptic Australia, followed by A Childhood of a Leader and The Lost City of Z. These roles were the opposite of his character in Twilight, but they were preparing him for his part in Good Time, which many believe is the best performance of his career.

Will Robert Pattinson be nominated for an Oscar for Good Time?

It may even be the best male performance of the year, with Oscar buzz already surrounding the movie and Pattinson’s work in it. In the film, which is directed by the Safdie brothers, Pattinson manages to be “sympathetic, hideous, idiotic, smart, hateful, likable, pathetic, brave, heroic, and feeble.”

Possible challengers for Pattinson at the Academy Awards include Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name and Tom Hanks in The Paper, but some believe Pattinson is the frontrunner. The actor said this was “the best story ever,” and his gripping performance shows off his acting skills, which could mean he will be taking home some trophies during the upcoming awards season.

