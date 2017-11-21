Leah Messer And Jeremy: Fans Encourage Her To Stay Away From Ex-Husband In Regards To Love

Leah Messer appeared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special last night and fans were curious about one thing: are she and Jeremy Calvert getting back together after years apart? Leah has already revealed that Jeremy’s relationship with Brooke Wehr ended after she was intimidated that Jeremy spent so much time on the phone with Leah, as they were trying to figure out daycare options for little Adalynn. However, it seems like they are both single and fans are encouraging them to get back together. On social media, many people commented on their chemistry, but there were those who felt it would be a mistake to get back together with Jeremy.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer got some advice from her fans, and many of them reminded her of why things didn’t work out the first time around. Even on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Messer revealed that Jeremy’s job situation was toxic. But he likes it because he gets to be on the road and he supposedly makes good money. Leah struggled to be alone, and she could face the same situation again if she decided to try a relationship with Jeremy again. No word on whether she would be open to the same circumstances.

“I don’t understand why everyone is commenting to get back with J. He’s not the guy you can count on when things get tough- not even if you’re married. And he likes working (way) out of town- not being there for the day in day out. Not a good match for Leah. Or most women tbh,” one fan wrote to Leah, and many others chimed in with a similar idea that she should try something else.

It’s interesting that Messer could be considering a relationship again with her ex-husband. Many point out that they have great chemistry and it is silly that they aren’t together, while others want to remind Leah that things were rough the first time around and things may not have changed. Plus, Messer loves her independence, and fans have enjoyed her transformation over the past couple of years. It will be fun to see what she decides to do on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Leah Messer is taking some time off now as Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season. It’s possible that she will return to filming in just a few weeks as MTV may want a spring season of the show. Teen Mom OG returns next week on MTV.

