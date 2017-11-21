Miranda Lambert Announces New Clothing Line Amid Rumors She Postponed Her Wedding To Anderson East

Miranda Lambert has announced that she is going to put her own mark on the fashion world with the launch of her new line Idyllwind. The superstar singer has a style all her own, and now fans can look just like her in clothes that Lambert calls “ba**ss.”

But, even though the seven-time CMA vocalist of the year is killing it in her professional life, she is reportedly reassessing things in her personal life. Will she marry Anderson East, or is the singer not ready to take a walk down the aisle a second time?

Miranda Lambert’s Idyllwind – Everything we know

TasteOfCountry.com is reporting that Idyllwindwill be on shelves and online in the fall of 2018, and while announcing the new line on her Instagram page, she wrote that her goal is to “make women feel great.” A promotional video for the brand featured Lambert sketching cowboy boots, and there will also be items like jeans, burlap skirts, belts, t-shirts, and a black fringe jacket.

The name of the brand has a special meaning behind it. Idyll means “music or a poem that describes peaceful country life,” and terms like “soft,” “feminine,” and “warm” fit perfectly with that meaning. Wind serves as a “force or action that influences,” and reflects Lambert’s identity.

“Idyllwind is for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect ba**ss women who have many sides and are always on the move,” Lambert says.

Before she officially releases the line, fans can get a sneak peek at trunk shows in Arizona, Texas, California, and South Dakota. They can also find it at her Pink Pistol store in Lindale, Texas, Lambert’s hometown.

What’s really going on with Miranda Lambert and Anderson East?

Even though this is an exciting time for the singer – with the new clothing line and winning the CMA Vocalist of the Year award again – things with East may be slowing down. According to In Touch Weekly, Lambert and East are not in sync, and her awkward peck on the cheek at the CMAs, along with her not mentioning the rhythm and blues singer and guitarist in her acceptance speech, prove the couple is in no hurry to get married.

Previous reports claimed that the couple was planning to elope this winter, followed by a big country celebration for family and friends next year. But, a source claims they have tabled those plans for now and the wedding is off.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East will still spend time together over the holidays and attempt to rekindle their romance by doing some of their favorite things together, but a wedding is a topic of discussion for a later time.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]