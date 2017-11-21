Marilyn Manson Dead? Twitter Awkwardly Mistakes Singer For Murderer Charles Manson

After it was confirmed on November 19 that convicted mass murderer Charles Manson had died of natural causes at 82-years-old, a number of reactions to the news flooded in on social media – but it turns out that some got a little confused when it came to the news.

It turns out a few very confused Twitter users accidentally mistook Charles for rock singer Marilyn Manson, who is still very much alive. Us Weekly reported that several tweets posted after the news broke instead mourned the non-existent loss of the musician, famous for his hard rock hits like “Personal Jesus” and “Mobscene.”

“I never really listened to much of his music, but RIP Charles Manson,” one fan wrote on November 20, alongside a photo of Marilyn. “Wow rip Charles Manson,” added another alongside a photo of the “Personal Jesus” singer, adding that they thought he had been “taken too soon.”

“It is so sad to see all these music icons pass,” said another after hearing of Charles’ death this week, once again confusing him with the gothic singer of the same surname. “RIP Charles Manson. Never learn not to love.”

Another very confused user of the 280-character site then tweeted after seeing the criminal’s name trending on Twitter after his death, “F*** I see Charles Manson is trending I love his music really hoping he didn’t assault any women.”

RIP Charles Manson you'll be greatly missed #CharlesManson pic.twitter.com/XGloIymy1A — Just Like Superman (@TinpotSuperman) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson is dead? Finally! His music inspired the Columbine shootings. Good riddance to bad rubbish. pic.twitter.com/whPLuWo5ys — MomDad (@bothmomanddad) November 20, 2017

R.I.P Charles Manson. So sad you were taken away from us. They talk about your "trash music" but you deserved the upmost respect pic.twitter.com/vWPrdj4CE9 — Varela (@Towny_Slicker) November 20, 2017

“Just [heard] the bad news, rip in piece Charles Manson. [Your] music got me thru so much #CharlesManson #RIPCharlesManson,” added another as the confusion between the two Mansons spread, uploading a photo of Marilyn to their tweet.

A number of Twitter users also noticed, and addressed, the state of confusion going on on the social media site this week.

“The amount of people getting Charles Manson and Marilyn Manson mixed up is TROUBLING,” one tweeted after the criminal’s name began to trend on Twitter after news of his death broke. Another social media user then wrote of the widespread confusion, “People are confusing Charles Manson with Marilyn Manson. I am deeply upset for the intellect of these individuals.”

People out here confusing Charles Manson for Marilyn Manson ???????????? #icant pic.twitter.com/b8EUatU2e7 — Myra ???????? (@myj_1990) November 20, 2017

Notably, Charles was a singer-songwriter before he and several of his followers, known as The Manson Family, were convicted of a string of brutal and horrific murders in 1971. However, he never gained any breakthrough success as a musician.

Marilyn, whose real name is Brian Warner, has also revealed in the past that his stage name was in fact influenced by the criminal. According to Loudwire, the rocker has previously confirmed that he created his name using Manson’s last name and putting it together with the first name of legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

For his part, Marilyn – proving he’s very much still alive despite the confusion across social media – also acknowledged Charles’ death on Twitter on November 20. He posted a photo of the mass murderer on the cover of a magazine alongside a link to listen to his song “Sick City” on YouTube.

CBS confirmed on November 18 that Charles had died due to natural causes after being moved from prison to a local hospital after decades behind bars for his role in several murders.

