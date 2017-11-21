Possible Opponents For Triple H At ‘Royal Rumble’ And ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Triple H is back and he helped Monday Night Raw claim brand supremacy after defeating SmackDown Live at Survivor Series. The WWE is reportedly planning something big for him in the first two huge pay-per-views of 2018. The latest rumors have revealed the possible opponents for Triple H at the Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 34 in April.

As recapped by WWE.com, Triple H and Braun Strowman were the last two remaining survivors in the main event of Survivor Series. However, the main event had a very questionable ending after Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle before attacking Shane McMahon. The next night on Monday Night Raw, Angle threatened “The Game” that he will retaliate after getting hit with The Pedigree.

The recent confrontation resulted in many speculations that the two legends might face each other at WrestleMania 34. The involvement of Shane and Stephanie could also lead to a more complicated program early next year. Other superstars that might get involve include Jason Jordan, who portrays Angle’s son, and Daniel Bryan, who has a history with The Authority and Shane.

It should also be noted that Triple H was attacked by Strowman at the end of Survivor Series. They also had a face-to-face confrontation on Monday Night Raw, but Triple H backed down. The WWE is obviously teasing Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, as well as Triple H vs. Braun Strowman.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestle Zone), the WWE might be planning Triple H vs. Kurt Angle at the Royal Rumble while Triple H vs. Braun Strowman could happen at WrestleMania 34. But of course, the WWE tends to change their plans and if Survivor Series is any indication, Vince McMahon has been changing his mind a lot.

Blake Oestriecher of Forbes believes that Triple H vs. Angle is just for the fans who want nostalgia while the match with Strowman helps “The Monster Among Men” get over as the next big WWE superstar. Oestriecher pointed out that Strowman is a rising star, but he still needs more credible wins and Triple H is a legendary superstar.

The report also noted that Triple H has been putting over young talents in the past two WrestleManias, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Reigns is the new face of the WWE and the second-best merchandise seller while Rollins cracked the Top 5, as well as the being named the cover superstar of WWE 2K18 video game.

However, these are still just purely speculative at the moment so take it with a grain of salt. Triple H vs. Kurt Angle is a WrestleMania-caliber matchup, but the WWE really needs to make new superstars rather than rely on nostalgia since Triple H and Angle are nearing 50-years-old, and some of their top stars like John Cena and AJ Styles are 40-years-old.

[Featured Image by WWE]