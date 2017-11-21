Did Meghan Markle Make The Guest List For Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip’s Anniversary Party?

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are getting ready to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. While the royal couple has decided to mark the occasion with a quiet dinner, will Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, attend the event at Windsor Castle?

Express reports that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have invited all of their close family and friends to celebrate their 70th anniversary. The couple is scheduled to commemorate the milestone with a private dinner at Windsor Castle, and all four of their children — Charles, Anne, Edward, and Andrew — are expected to attend. The pair’s grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, were also invited to the special event.

Will Meghan Markle make it to Windsor Castle in time for the Party?

William will reportedly bring along his wife, Kate Middleton, and two kids, George and Charlotte, to the dinner. It is not known if Markle will make it to the event, but Harry will be there to toast his grandparents for having the longest marriage in the history of the British monarchy. Markle is currently wrapping up production for the upcoming season of the hit show, Suits, in Canada.

Markle allegedly had a secret meeting with the Queen a few months ago. Elizabeth reportedly gave Markle and Harry her blessing to wed, though nothing official has been confirmed. Markle has not commented on whether or not she will be able to attend the monumental ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – A Love Story

Elizabeth and Philip tied the knot on November 20, 1947. According to BBC, the couple had their first child, Charles, in 1948 and their second, Anne, in 1950. Elizabeth’s coronation was in 1953, and she recently became the longest ruling monarch in British history. The couple has lived through a lot over the decades of their rule and has met countless celebrities and world leaders. More recently, Philip has stepped down from his royal duties while Elizabeth is showing no signs of retirement.

When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their engagement?

Markle and Harry, meanwhile, have been dating for over a year now and their relationship seems as strong as ever. The pair has been rumored to be on the verge of a big engagement announcement, though they have not commented on their future together in public.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]