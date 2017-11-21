Many fans have celebrated when it was announced that NCIS Season 15 is happening. Speculations about the show’s cancellation have been making rounds online after a number of lead characters have decided to depart from the popular CBS series. Recently, Mark Harmon finally broke his silence and clarified the rumors hounding the American action police procedural television show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Mark Harmon said that the show could end anytime. The NCIS Season 15 star emphasized that the fate of the series depends on the writers who drive the storyline. However, the Burbank-born actor reassured his dedication to his character, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

“It’s about those people that walk into that room and come up with the ideas… to generate character moments that we get to play. And currently, that’s as alive as it’s ever been.”

Mark Harmon added that doing a television show is very crucial since its longevity is highly dependent on the ratings. He said most series artists know that the pilot installment is likely to become successful. “I don’t know if you put a time limit on it. These things aren’t designed to go three years, much less 15,” the husband of Pam Dawber went on.

The 66-year-old actor also commented on the potential romance between Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) in NCIS Season 15. Mark Harmon said that he thinks Maria is a great addition to the NCIS family. However, the Freaky Friday star admitted he does not know where Leroy and Jack’s relationship would go in the future.

“She’s been a terrific addition and people love the fact that she loves being there. It means a lot when someone loves their work and loves showing up in the morning. She brought something to this show that we haven’t had before which has been invigorating to all of us, where it goes from here I don’t know.”

However, CarterMatt predicts that the characters of Mark Harmon and Maria Bello would develop a special kind of relationship in NCIS Season 15. The news outlet suggests that Leroy Jethro Gibbs would find a woman like Jack Sloane appealing since she openly challenges him and is successful in her career. However, one hang-up that could prevent them from entertaining their feeling towards each other is the fact that Leroy is not really into having a “workplace romance.”

Should NCIS season 15 pair up Gibbs and Jack Sloane? https://t.co/0LhOUhgs87 #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) November 20, 2017

The publication also projects that Leroy and Jack’s romance would be tackled more in Season 16. It also claims that the departure of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) is going to be one of the highlights of the series’ fifteenth installment. In the imminent new episode, fans would witness the arrival of Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah Fielding’s (Margo Harshman) baby. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]