David Cassidy Update: Family Torn Apart By Cassidy’s Alcoholism Reunites, Comes Together On His Deathbed

David Cassidy’s family had been torn apart by the actor’s alcoholism and failing health, but now have put aside their differences and reunited as he is reportedly on his deathbed.

This weekend, reports emerged that Cassidy was in grave condition in a Florida hospital, where he had been placed in a medically induced coma. Reports indicated that he was in dire need of a liver transplant, and that other organs were failing.

“He is in the hospital suffering from liver and kidney failure,” Jo-Ann Geffen, Cassidy’s spokeswoman, said Sunday (via the Sun-Sentinel). “He is conscious and surrounded by family.”

Doctors said this week that there is noting “imminent” about his condition, though TMZ had reported over the weekend that “the end is near” for the former teen idol.

Amid David Cassidy’s failing health, family members who had been at odds have now buried the hatchet.

“There had been many family issues because of his alcoholism, but they are all reuniting in support of him,” a source told People (via the International Business Times). “He was delighted to see them.”

The presence of family members have reportedly helped David Cassidy in his fight. The source said that his brother, Patrick Cassidy, was able to visit David and boosted his spirits when he arrived.

“When his brother Patrick walked into the room, David lit up like a Christmas tree,” the insider told People magazine. “There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

As TMZ noted, there appeared to be little hope for David Cassidy. A source told the outlet that his situation was “futile” even with the idea of a liver transplant, which is what led doctors to call on his family to be by the entertainer’s side in the hospital.

David Cassidy had fallen on hard times in recent years, including battles with addiction and an admission earlier this year that he was suffering from dementia, which led him to stop performing.

Cassidy had a DUI arrest in 2010, the International Business Times noted, one in which he was described as courteous and asked the officer “What’s new pussycat?” during his arrest. He was arrested again in 2013 and 2014.

David Cassidy said in a 2014 interview that he was an alcoholic, noting that he had spiraled in the later years of his life after having never gotten into and trouble until he was 60. This took a toll on Cassidy’s family as well, creating rifts and leading to his divorce last year.

