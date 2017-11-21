LaVar Ball’s Full CNN Video: Trump Should’ve Used His Plane, Happy Thanksgiving – Did Cuomo Thank His Doctor?

The full video showing LaVar Ball’s CNN interview with Chris Cuomo is attached – and anyone who watches the full 22-minute, 28-second long video knows why LaVar’s name is now the top trending item on Twitter on Tuesday, November 21. While President Donald Trump’s Twitter page has yet to reflect a response as of this writing to Ball’s latest response in the back and forth comments between the two men, Twitter awaits Trump’s reply.

As reported by CNN, President Trump had previously tweeted that he should have left Ball’s son in jail. LaVar is father to UCLA player LiAngelo Ball, but LaVar made it clear in the interview with Cuomo that LiAngelo wasn’t in jail but was held up with two other UCLA basketball players in a hotel in China after an alleged shoplifting incident.

“I helped my son get out of (China)…. I had some people that had boots on the ground that knew the situation.”

LaVar seemingly admitted to some sort of stealing occurring in China, without going into details with CNN’s Cuomo. Instead, the interview devolved into a circuitous talk about President Trump’s alleged limited role in the incident. LaVar claimed that he helped his son more than President Trump and began asking Cuomo questions.

When Cuomo asked LaVar why there was limited thanks and praise from Ball toward President Trump for allegedly helping to bring LiAngelo home to the U.S. after the young men were held up in the hotel days after their teammates were allowed to return home, Ball said that Trump should have used his own plane to bring the boys back home.

“I would’ve said thank you if he would’ve put him on his plane and took him home…. There’s a lot of room on that plane.”

LaVar also joked around and pretended that he didn’t know how to pronounce Cuomo’s name, calling Chris “Chromo” and other variations of his name. LaVar asked Cuomo if he thanked the doctor who delivered him as a baby and even had words of thanks to President Trump – at least when LaVar told Trump to have a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump is expected to travel to Mar-a-Lago for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Twitter, memes and jokes about LaVar’s interview are filling the social networking site.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]