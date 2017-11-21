‘The Voice’: Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Mock Jennifer Hudson As Season 13 Goes Live

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine appeared to throw a little playful shade at their fellow The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson as Season 13 of the NBC talent search went live on November 20. The twosome both took a jokey jab at their fellow singer during the first of this week’s first of two episodes, playfully mocking her tendency to throw her shoe at contestants after they sing.

The twosome poked a little fun at their follow coach this week as they too decided to throw their shoes at contestants as the series entered the infamous live rounds.

As reported by Daily Mail, Levine was the first to take Hudson’s lead after she previously threw shoes at multiple contestants this season, starting with her first throw back during the blind audition stages.

He took off his sneaker and copied Jennifer as she threw her stiletto at her contestant Davon Fleming, just one week after she was slammed by viewers on social media as she threw her shoe at Davon during the playoff rounds.

Levine then joked that he actually regretted launching his sneaker onto the stage following Davon’s performance of Beyonce’s “Love On Top,” joking that his shoes were “brand new” and that Jennifer’s may have fallen down a hole on the stage.

Adam and Jennifer’s joint throw then prompted The Voice host Carson Daly to clarify that the move was actually “the ultimate sign of respect and love and admiration,” and not a bad thing as some may have suspected.

But that certainly wasn’t all the shoe throwing that went down during The Voice Season 13’s first live show on November 20.

Jennifer also threw her heel at Adam’s contestant Jon Mero and Janice Freeman from fellow coach Miley Cyrus’s team, before Blake decided it was then his chance to get in on all the action after seeing Jennifer do her signature move multiple times during the broadcast.

Shelton also took a playful jab at Hudson – who announced the surprising news last week that she’s split from her fiancé of 10-years, David Otunga, and has also gained a protective order against him – by taking off his cowboy boots and throwing them at Janice after she performed Brandi Carlile’s “The Story.”

Playfully mocking Jennifer and her signature shoe throwing move, Blake joked, “I haven’t taken my boots off in 10 years, it’s been 10 years! That says it all.”

Hudson previously explained her tendency to throw her shoe after a good performance during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this year, where she confessed that it’s pretty much the highest compliment a singer on the show can get from her.

“It is a compliment, at JHUD productions it’s a compliment,” she revealed in September when asked why she threw her shoe at a contestant during the blind audition rounds. “If you move me enough that I remove my shoe to throw it at you, you have done something just amazing.”

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]