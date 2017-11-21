[Breaking] Aretha Franklin May Pass Soon As Cancer Worsens; Celebs Take Vigil At Her Hospital Bed

Aretha Franklin is currently trending on Twitter and the online world can’t get over of the reason why. A report on Frankin’s health status says the 75-year-old singing icon is not doing well and may pass soon as she loses her battle with cancer.

In an exclusive scoop posted by Fameolous Daily, Aretha Franklin is reportedly not doing good and may pass soon. The report also adds that her celebrity friends and colleagues in the music industry are at the hospital to bid their farewells to the Queen of Soul.

Fameolous Daily claims that they have been tipped that the 1979 Hollywood Walk of Famer has been battling cancer for a while now. The identity of the source is not revealed but the report guarantees that they have an insider coming from the hospital where Franklin is being held and, in case another update will be up, it will be handed down too.

Aretha has been battling cancer for a while now. Earlier this year, the I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) songstress has called off her series of concerts in Toronto and postpones the gig tentatively until 2018.

The official announcement has been posted at Sony Centre For Performing Arts’ website, citing, “‘As per doctor’s orders, Aretha Franklin cannot make the trip to Toronto.”

After the cancellation of the Toronto league of her show, a new performance date on June 28, 2018, has been announced where she will grace the 2018 TD Toronto Jazz Festival.

Twitter reacts

Amid the lack of confirmation from Aretha Franklin’s camp, shocked fans are taking to Twitter to express their feelings towards the sad news.

Twitter user @Chocolategirl08 offers prayer, tweeting, “Keep Aretha Franklin lifted in pray please!”

@pulverizin comments, “I just saw something about Aretha Franklin dying on my timeline and my heart went to my mouth Jesus Christ.”

Other fans have strong opinion on the news refusing to accept it as fact while branding it as fake news due to lack of supporting evidence. Commenter @glyfool says, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T Aretha Franklin’s legacy and stop spreading fake news about the queen of soul. She’s here to stay 2017 ain’t gonna do us dirty like that.”

@queenofpop_riri tells, “This Aretha Franklin mess I’m seeing on Twitter better be fake.”

@MyBoyJeter has shared a GIF of a man falling on his back with a caption, “Hearing Aretha Franklin might die. She was the first musician I ever liked.”

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]