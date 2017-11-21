Selena Gomez Reportedly Unhappy With The Weeknd, Bella Hadid Reunion: How She Reacted To Couple’s Date Night

Selena Gomez is not happy about The Weeknd’s reunion with Bella Hadid — that’s if one was to judge it by her recent decision to remove any memory of the singer from her life, starting with social media.

Right after photos of The Weeknd exiting Bella’s New York apartment had surfaced online, the “Come & Get It” singer wasted no time in unfollowing the singer from her Instagram feed, leaving fans stunned.

After their split last month, a rep had said that the duo hoped to remain close friends, even though their relationship had fizzled out.

But now it seems that Selena Gomez has no interest in staying pals because The Weeknd seems to have reconciled with Bella, which will evidently make things awkward for the 25-year-old.

Fans will remember how Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship reportedly broke Hadid’s heart.

She had considered Selena Gomez a family friend for several years, since the singer is good pals with sister, Gigi, so the supposed fact that Gomez had not even bothered to reach out to warn her about the PDA photos in January left Bella furious.

Of course, Bella was also said to have been angry with The Weeknd considering the duo had agreed to get back after their brief hiatus to focus on their careers, but with Selena, it’s a torn friendship that can never be mended.

American Music Awards A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:25am PST

So, in some ways, there’s an understanding that Selena Gomez would want to distance herself from the “Secrets” singer to avoid any awkward run-ins or exchanges with Hadid, who she hasn’t spoken to in close to a year.

Regardless of what happens, Selena Gomez has already gotten back with her own ex, Justin Bieber, with whom she is planning to purchase a home in the coming months as they continue to solidify their relationship.

Bella and The Weeknd are taking things a little slower and have chosen to keep their romance off the radar for the time being.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Time will tell whether things between Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend can get back to a place where they can at least be friends again, but for the time being, it would seem as if that’s not going to be happening.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]