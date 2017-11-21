'DWTS': Alfonso Ribeiro slammed after he calls out Jordan Fisher

Dancing with the Stars viewers were left livid with Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro after the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor returned to the show for the first part of the Season 25 finale and threw some serious shade at finalist Jordan Fisher.

DWTS fans seriously lashed out at the actor on social media as night one of the finale aired on November 20 ahead of the grand finale on November 21, as Alfonso appeared to suggest that Jordan – who could win the mirrorball trophy with professional partner Lindsay Arnold this week – needed to tone down his ego.

In a video piece for the show, the former winner seemingly threw a whole lot of shade in the Hamilton star’s direction as he claimed that he thought Jordan could benefit from eating a “slice of humble pie.” Alfonso’s comments had fans seeing red across social media, as DWTS viewers lashed out at him for his controversial remarks about the finalist.

“So, Alfonso, if Jordan is cocky and needs a slice of humble pie, what do you need a 3 tier humble wedding cake? #DWTS” @universaldance3 hit back. “Did Alfonso seriously just say Jordan needs humble pie?” asked another on the social media site. “Pot, meet kettle. #DWTS.”

JORDAN SLANDER IS NOT TOLERATED! HE IS AN AMAZING DANCER AND DESERVES THIS TROPHY #DWTS pic.twitter.com/CbjlVnqnQS — mahi (@MAGlCHANGES) November 21, 2017

Um, Alfonso saying Jordan needs some humble pie to win? ALFONSO? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/rYGHiI06oV — SOPHIA (@InvitesChaos) November 21, 2017

Me when Alfonso said Jordan ‘needs a piece of humble pie.’ What season has he been watching? #dwts pic.twitter.com/wPXad27Mo6 — Alyssa Benson (@alyssaabenson) November 21, 2017

“Alfonso saying Jordan needs humble pie is unreal, anyone else remember the arrogant reaction when Alfonso won?! #DWTS,” @racheldusie then added in response to his pretty shady remarks, referring to the star winning the competition show back in 2014.

A fourth called out the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star by tweeting, “Alfonso Ribeiro saying Jordan Fisher needs ‘a slice of humble pie’… umm dude what show are you watching? He’s one of the most humble guys out there. #bye #DWTS.”

As fans continued to lash out at him for his comments towards Fisher during the Monday night episode, Ribeiro then issued an apology for his “humble pie” comments on Instagram shortly after the show aired in which he claimed that his comments about Jordan had been edited and taken out of context.

@jordan_fisher @dancingabc my words were taken out of context. This was edited. Please accept my apology for allowing them to only show a piece of what I felt. You are amazing. @lindsarnold A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

“My words were taken out of context. This was edited,” he captioned the video posted to his official account after DWTS aired. “Please accept my apology for allowing them to only show a piece of what I felt. You are amazing.”

Ribeiro then went on to call Fisher “the best dancer that this show has ever seen” as well as “fantastic” and “wonderful,” but it seems like not everyone was buying his apology.

“You’re only apologizing because you got called out for your comment,” one DWTS fan hit back at the star’s apology, while another told the actor and America’s Funniest Home Videos host, “It was quite clear regardless of editing that you did in fact say Jordan needed some humble pie. That’s just not a cool thing to say.”

ONE DOWN!! One to go! If you liked that, wait for the freestyle! And get ready to VOTE VOTE VOTE! Your calls and votes online tonight decide the WINNER! Love you guys! 1-800-868-3406 #teamfishuponastar A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Jordan hasn’t officially responded to Alfonso’s apology but made his triumphant return to the ballroom for the first half of the Season 25 finale on November 20 despite aggravating an eye injury while dancing last week.

Fisher’s since been urging Dancing with the Stars fans to vote for himself and Lindsay across social media, and even got a little support from Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda who urged his followers to cast a vote for his friend ahead of the big finale.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 25 grand finale is set to air on ABC tonight (November 21).

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]