Cardi B Wants To Be Stepmother To Offset’s Children Amid Wedding Plans?

Cardi B is willing to step up to the plate and take on the responsibility of being the stepmother to Offset’s three children, it has been claimed.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s fiancé made the decision to admit to fans last month that he had fathered three children in the course of seven years.

It came as a surprise to social media users, thinking that Cardi B had no acknowledgment of the fact that her man already had children of his own, but it’s believed that she has known for a while.

And clearly, it hasn’t bothered or affected their romance one bit.

In fact, sources tell Hollywood Life that Cardi B still plans on marrying Offset next year, even with the news that he has quite a lot of baggage that he’s bringing into the marriage.

Insiders stress that Cardi B is absolutely head over heels in love with the Migos frontman, adding that once they tie the knot in a lavish ceremony sometime next year, Cardi will evidently become the stepmother to all three kids.

The publication claims that the 25-year-old is ready to become a mother herself, and seeing that she has so much love for Offset, she will want to form a close relationship with his children.

While it’s known that Jordan, one of Offset’s sons, is 7 years of age, it’s unclear the ages of Kalea and Kody, the other children that were born just days apart, but they are said to be very young.

Right now, Offset is solely seeking shared custody of Jordan, simply because he’s much older and could travel with his father while he’s on tour while the others seem too young to even leave their mother’s side.

Cardi B reportedly knows that Offset loves his kids and wants the best for them — since she already knew he was a father to three children, she wouldn’t have stayed if she had the impression her beau was a neglecting parent.

With both of their careers booming right now, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is going stronger than ever before as they continue planning for their forthcoming wedding, which is allegedly said to be televised near the summer of 2018.

