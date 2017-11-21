Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Charles Manson

The death of cult leader Charles Manson has prompted a mixed reaction in Hollywood. Manson, who spearheaded a two-day Benedict Canyon murder spree in August 1969, died of natural causes at age 83. Manson and his family of followers were responsible for the deaths of Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca and actress Sharon Tate, the wife of movie producer Roman Polanski, who was eight months pregnant at the time. After Manson’s death was announced, Tate’s sister Debra told People she said a prayer for his soul.

Charles Manson’s ties to the entertainment industry were well documented. Before his crimes landed him in jail for the rest of his life, Manson hobnobbed with the Beach Boys and wrote songs that were later covered by Guns ‘N Roses and Marilyn Manson, whose stage name was partly inspired by the mass murderer. Manson also had dealings with music producer Terry Melcher, the son of Doris Day, who used to live at 10050 Cielo Drive, the site of Sharon Tate’s murder.

After Charles Manson’s death was announced, conflicted celebrities took to Twitter to say good riddance to the man who exemplified evil, offer sympathy to the victims— and, in some cases, offer sympathy to Manson.

One of the most interesting commentaries came from actor Bryan Cranston, who briefly detailed an encounter he had with Manson in 1968 when he was 12-years-old.

“Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered,” Cranston wrote. “I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie.”

Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered. I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) November 20, 2017

Bryan Cranston previously revealed the encounter with the future mass murderer in an interview with the Hudson Union Society last year in which he talked about his time at the ranch. While Cranston said he didn’t actually meet Manson, he remembers hearing someone scream “Charlie’s on the hill!” as he was renting a horse to ride. Cranston and his cousin later crossed paths with a trail of horseback riders.

“In the middle of the pack was a guy holding the reins of the horse behind him,” the actor said. “On the horse behind him was this little bearded guy with big, dark eyes and wild hair and his eyes were wide.”

A year later when Cranston saw Charles Manson’s picture in the paper after the murders, he realized that was the man he had passed on the horse trail.

In addition to Bryan Cranston, many other celebrities spoke out about the death of Charles Manson. Author Stephen King said Hell has a reserved seat for Manson, while comedian Norm McDonald offered prayers for the killer’s family. Singer John Mayer noted that people under age 25 were confusing Charles Manson with singer Marilyn Manson. Other stars, like actress Pauley Perrette, asked Hollywood not to glorify Manson. Actress Mia Farrow reserved her commentary to remember her late friend Sharon Tate.

DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD! SATAN LOST 1 OF HIS FAVS 2DAY, THE WORLD CAN START 2 HEAL IN PEACE: Charles Manson Dead at 83 https://t.co/X9iHjnZA9I via @TMZ GOD BLESS US ALL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 20, 2017

So sad that Charles Manson died before Trump could appoint him to a cabinet post. — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 20, 2017

I'm afraid of making an "insensitive" joke, so let me just say my thoughts & prayers are with Charles Manson & his crazed followers. — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) November 21, 2017

If you’re under 25 years old and only reading about Charles Manson via twitter, you wouldn’t be wrong for assuming he was the lead singer of a rock band. And that’s weird. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 20, 2017

OK it's gotten so bad I woke up & saw Charles Manson trending and my first thought was "Oh my God, who did he grope on-set?" — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 20, 2017

My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Manson at this time. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 20, 2017

Nobody … I mean NOBODY, tweeted, “rip Charles Manson”! #ttmyghmmmm — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) November 20, 2017

YUCK. “Fiery-eyed”? Sure you don’t wanna add “impish,” “tousled-haired” and “gee-tar strummin’”? https://t.co/yT7MnLeaDp — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 20, 2017

Satan to Manson: “Yo, Charlie! What took you so long, broheim? Have a seat by the fire, and let me stick this red-hot poker up your butt!” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2017

#CharlesManson just died. Hope families of his victims find peace after that horrific slaughter. And I hope HOLLYWOOD doesn’t celebrate him — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 20, 2017

