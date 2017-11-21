‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott Hookup — Will Sharon Show Her Crazy Side Again?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease there will be trouble when Sharon (Sharon Case) learns that Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall) had sex while they were trapped in Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) storage locker. Although Abby and Scott are struggling to keep their act a secret, it seems clear that Sharon will learn the truth sooner or later, and that when she learns the truth, there’ll be hell to pay.

Abby Should Be Worried

Young and the Restless (Y&R) fans know that Sharon has a wild streak and that she is not one to be messed with. Abby certainly understands the risk she took making out with Sharon’s man while trapped in the storage locker. It could explain why she freaked out when Scott said he might confess to Sharon. Abby was adamant that what happened between them must remain a closely guarded secret.

Sharon Has Been Stable Lately, But For How Long?

Fans know they’ve been seeing a different Sharon lately. She’s displayed a stable, mature, and altruistic personality in recent episodes of the daytime drama. She was willing to expose herself to grave danger just to help Tessa’s little sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), escape from operators of a sex ring who were holding her captive.

Is Y&R setting Abby up for a confrontation with Sharon because they realize that while Sharon’s fans appreciate her recent heroic transformation, they would like to see crazy Sharon again?

Will Sharon Show Off Her Crazy Side Again?

Sharon was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after one of her wildest capers on Young and the Restless. She married her father-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and gained control of his company after he went missing. She later burned down the Newman ranch after Victor had her thrown in jail.

She regained her stability after Dylan (Steve Burton) left and fell in love with Scott. However, much of her calmness and stability in recent episodes could be due mostly to the fact that she has been taking bipolar disorder medication.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers (YR): Scott Loses Hope As Sharon Gets Some https://t.co/arDol8Rfkf via @Soap_Hub — linda vanderpool (@lvanderpool181) November 15, 2017

Someone Might Get Hurt If Sharon Decides To Seek Revenge

It is easy to imagine Sharon going off her rocker when she learns that Scott cheated on her with Abby. Some speculate that she could become so depressed that she stops taking her bipolar medications, as Celeb Dirt Laundry noted. If Sharon goes off her bipolar meds after Abby and Scott’s secret is exposed, she could do things that make Dina’s (Marla Adams) recent actions look tame.

Nick’s Intervention Leads To “Shick” Reunion?

It remains to be seen what role, if any, Nick (Joshua Morrow) plays in the event that Sharon goes postal when she learns that Abby and Scott made out in the storage locker. It is possible that Sharon’s ex-husband, and father of her daughter Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), would be able to exert a moderating influence over her.

“Shick” fans are looking forward to Nick and Sharon getting back together. A situation in which Nick intervenes to calm Sharon could offer an opportunity for the pair to rekindle their relationship. Nick and Chelsea might have been able to paper over their recent differences, but discerning fans realize that Nick’s recent discovery of dirty secrets from Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) past has created a major trust issue between them and that it’s only a matter of time before the two fall out again.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]