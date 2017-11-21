Mueller Investigation Knocking On Donald Trump’s Door: President’s Lawyers Trying To Keep Him Calm

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russia is drawing ever closer to the president himself. According to some reports, the Mueller investigation team is banging loudly on President Trump’s door and Trump’s lawyers have him metaphorically hiding underneath the oval office desk hoping that they will go away. As reported by the Inquisitr last week, Trump’s lawyers warned the Mueller investigation to stay away from President Trump’s business dealings. Mueller responded by issuing at least 12 subpoenas to members of Trump’s election campaign team.

According to Vanity Fair, the Mueller investigation has President Trump rattled, and Trump’s lawyers are working hard to keep the president calm. White House lawyer Ty Cobb is reportedly telling President Trump to cooperate with the Mueller investigation and trying to prevent Trump from flying into a rage and firing Mueller. It isn’t hard to understand why. One of the strands of the Mueller investigation is looking into whether Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Representatives on both sides of the House have indicated that if Trump were to fire Mueller, they would consider it grounds for impeachment.

Trump’s firing of Comey is a big deal. A president appointing a new FBI Director is not unusual, firing one when he is investigating you most likely is. According to the Independent, the Mueller investigation has demanded that the Department of Justice hand over documents relating to conversations between themselves and the Trump White House over Comey’s sacking. Those documents will shine a light on whether Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

As reported by Esquire, Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, played a key role in sacking Comey and then recused himself from the Mueller investigation. Sessions recused himself after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose that he had at least two meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the election campaign.

What we now see is the bizarre situation where the Mueller investigation is issuing subpoenas to their own bosses. President Trump was reportedly furious when Sessions recused himself from oversight of the Mueller investigation and has used Twitter to attack Sessions on a number of occasions. In essence, Trump accuses Sessions of allowing the Mueller investigation to proceed whilst “crooked Hillary” is not being investigated.

The Mueller investigation is currently conducting interviews with members of President Trump’s inner circle. Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are believed to be among those interviewed. Mueller reportedly wants those investigations to be complete before Thanksgiving, so we may well see further indictments in the near future.

