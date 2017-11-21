‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Nov. 21: Susan Loses It When Will Accepts Truth, Eve Blasts Brady & Victor

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, reveal that Will (Chandler Massey) will finally accept that he is not EJ, Susan’s (Eileen Davidson) son. Roger (John Enos) will come clean and confess that he knew all along that Susan was lying to him about his identity. The full tale of Dr. Rolf (William Utay) reviving Will after everyone believed he was dead and how Susan brainwashed him to believe that he was her beloved son, EJ, will spill forth from Roger’s mouth. Later, after speaking with his maternal grandmother Marlena, he will be able to see all the red flags indicating that he is not EJ after all.

For Susan, it will be as if her world has come to an end. Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, indicate that for so many years she has taken care of Will as if he was EJ. In some twisted sort of way, she really believes that he is her son now and it will be as if she is losing EJ all over again. Days of our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Susan will have a mental breakdown when Will finally believes that Sami is his real mother and supports her in her claim to take him home. Inquisitr reports that later this week, Sister Mary Moira (Eileen Davidson) will visit her sister in the hospital.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Sami find Will!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/1pL6Izj000 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 14, 2017

Back in Salem, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will blast Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Victor for getting her arrested. Of course, she knows that they planted the amulet in her purse so that it would look as if she murdered her own husband, Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, indicate that Victor won’t hold back once Eve finishes her rant, and neither will Brady.

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate Brady, who is still struggling with his own personal issues, will unleash his own brand of fury. He will let her know that she just showed up out of the blue and is now acting as if she runs the show. He will tell Eve that she better think again if she believes that she is going to run Basic Black. It seems as if Tuesday, November 21, will be filled with explosive meltdowns, and people letting their truth be heard. But with a little help from Susan, brilliantly portrayed by Eileen Davidson, this episode is sure to be a fun one.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea]