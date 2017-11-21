Alessandra Ambrosio Retires, Ming Xi Falls, And More Surprises From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in Shanghai, China, on Monday night with all but one Victoria’s Secret Angel (pregnant Behati Prinsloo) walking the runway. This year’s highly anticipated show was one for the books. The event, which featured the brand’s collaboration with French fashion house Balmain, was the first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to be held in Asia. It also marked the return of Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss and was Alessandra Ambrosio’s final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Aside from the Angels and the elaborate costumed lingerie, the show featured performances by musical guests Harry Styles, Leslie Odom Jr., Miguel, and Jane Zhang. It didn’t go off without a hitch—model Ming Xi took a tumble and both Styles and Bella Hadid had minor wardrobe malfunctions.

These were the top moments at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Alessandra Ambrosio retired her wings

Just hours before the show, longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio addressed the rumors that she is retiring and told ET that she will indeed be walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the last time. It was her 17th consecutive year on the show.

Ambrosio said that she is retiring to focus on her two children, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5, and on her swimwear line, “Ale by Alessandra.” The Brazilian native will also be working on her acting career. This month, she stars in the Christmas comedy Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Alessandra’s previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearances include walking the runway while pregnant and donning 30-pound Jenny Manik Mercian wings that she had to strengthen her back for. This year, she took two runway passes, first in a “Nomadic Angels” costume and again in a punk Balmain outfit. Ambrosio blew the audience a big kiss during her final runway walk.

Candice Swanepoel debuted her post-baby bod

Swanepoel, who missed the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, returned to the stage this year. The South African model, who gave birth to her son in October 2016, opened this year’s show.

Ming Xi took a tumble

During the taping of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, model Ming Xi got tangled in the long, flowing cape she was wearing and fell on the runway. She was on her knees for a bit before fellow model Gizele Oliveira helped her up. The Chinese model gracefully readjusted her costume and continued her walk as the audience cheered her on.

Xi later took to Weibo to apologize for the mishap and to thank everyone who expressed concern.

As the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows are filmed twice, it’s currently unclear if the model’s fall will be edited out of the final broadcast.

Harry Styles almost revealed all

The pop star, who serenaded the Victoria’s Secret models in a dashing silvery blue Givenchy suit with matching shirt, almost showed off his own underwear at the event. Photos from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping reveal that Styles forgot to zip up before taking to the stage.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, whose father was in the audience, had a minor wardrobe malfunction of her own. The model, who marked her second year at the event, suffered a nip slip while dancing during the show.

The afterparty was shut down

WWD reports that the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afterparty, which took place in a building near Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, was unceremoniously cut short by local police. Ambrosio, Hadid, and others like Jasmine Tookes reportedly headed to the official afterparty after filming for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ended around 9 p.m. But just before midnight, uniformed police reportedly entered the venue and pulled the plug on the party. The reason for the shutdown is unconfirmed.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by Andy Wong/AP Images]