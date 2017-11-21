Are The Green Bay Packers Really Lost Without Aaron Rodgers?

After the staggering loss for the Green Packers last Sunday during their game with the Baltimore Ravens, both fans and critics worry about the longevity of the team.

The game was a full-blown win for the Ravens, who scored 23-0 against the Packers. It was not an easy match to watch as the Packers even criticized Ravens’ center Ryan Jensen for his tackle of Kenny Clark, who then suffered a sprain after the match, according to the Baltimore Sun. However, the winning team defended Jensen and said that there was no malicious intent for the tackle.

“Basically, what happened was, Ryan was blocking and Kenny was engaged in the block,” Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Our running back got hit from the side — hard — and the outside end got knocked right into Kenny Clark’s legs. He got bent over the back. Ryan was blocking him. Ryan felt it right away, felt him bending backwards, and tried to hold him up. When you look at the tape, that’s what I saw. He was really trying to hold him up. He wasn’t pushing him over the pile. He felt really bad about it. I know he has every intention to get ahold of Kenny.”

According to the Star Tribune, the loss was also unexpected. The Packers started off the season with four wins and one loss. After Aaron Rodgers got badly injured in the middle of the season, it seems that the team was falling out of place.

There were so many “what if’s” in this season, but if Case Keenum had stepped in after Rodgers, they could have had at least handled a win or two. Nonetheless, there are strong suggestions that it may be time to reconsider activist Colin Kaepernick to join in and break the ice.

Tom Silverstein noted in the Journal Sentinel there are a few factors at play.

“Either coach Mike McCarthy and his assistants failed completely in training backup Brett Hundley to play quarterback in their offense. Or general manager Ted Thompson has wasted a year by putting his chips on someone who can’t win throwing from the pocket.”

The other thing is that with Ted Thompson and Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers should be able to rebuild their team with the drafted players and their homegrown. According to a Sporting News report, there are a couple of potentials like Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins, and Kevin King. However, when it comes to the running backs, their weaknesses have been unveiled.

“Despite the Packers’ insistence that Ty Montgomery could make the transition from wideout to more of a feature back, the team used three draft picks on the position. Aaron Jones was good right away but unfortunately wasn’t durable.”

Fans understand that Rodger’s leaving was hard on the team, but with this big of a loss, the Packers need to be held accountable or else they would be the Aaron Rodgers Team and not the Green Bay Packers.

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]