People have been looking forward to any updates on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, especially since the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel is less than a month away. Interestingly, new details appear to be confirmed by the new LEGO sets that are tied in with Episode VIII. Will Kylo Ren truly take on the Resistance on his own and ultimately murder several rebels including his own mother?

Fans have undoubtedly noticed a particularly grim sequence in the final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi where Kylo Ren seems to be piloting a TIE fighter and is attacking several A-Wings. Interestingly, the scene is spliced with shots featuring a worried General Leia Organa. Naturally, some people are already convinced that Kylo will launch an attack on the Resistance even if it means killing his mother. However, some are also hoping the teaser is trying to mislead the viewers from the film’s true plot. But has the truth finally been revealed by a new LEGO set for Episode 8?

The LEGO Star Wars: The Last Jedi set descriptions have been uncovered by Flickering Myth. Based on the descriptions, fans were quick to pick up on possible scenarios that might happen in the film, like Rey searching for “a hut on the mountainside on one of the islands of the planet Ahch-To.” However, it is the LEGO set called “A-Wing vs. TIE Silencer” that seemed to confirm “the space battle between the Kylo Ren TIE Fighter and the A-Wing Fighter of the Resistance.” Interestingly, both fighters are featured heavily in the final Episode 8 trailer.

So does this mean Kylo Ren will immediately launch an attack on the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Fans are advised to take the new details will a grain of salt. Nevertheless, people can expect the fight between the First Order and the Resistance to continue in Episode VIII.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson, who is also signed on to work on yet another Star Wars trilogy. In the meantime, fans can watch Episode 8 when the film finally hits theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]