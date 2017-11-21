‘Alaskan Bush People’ Sisters Rain & Snowbird Brown Celebrate Birthday Week In Style

Billy and Ami Brown’s daughters are all grown up! Snowbird and Rain Brown are both celebrating their birthdays this week, and they did so by hitting Rodeo Drive in style!

Rain Brown, who’s turning 15-years-old on Nov. 23, posted two photos of their birthday celebration on her Instagram account. The Alaskan Bush People star shared that she and her older sister spent the day eating cheesecake, posing for selfies in giant Christmas decorations, and “passing out” on the ride.

“I wouldn’t want to spend our birthday week any other way,” the teenager wrote, adding her usual hashtags #stayhappy and #staystrong.

While Rain did not indicate where the photos were taken, it looks as if the Brown siblings spent their birthday celebration in Beverly Hills, California. The giant “Christmas bulb” in the pictures matches the outdoor decors installed along Rodeo Drive.

Rain and Birdy dressed for the occasion, too. They ditched their usual thermal jackets for lighter, more fashionable clothes. Birdy wore a dark grey vest over a black top and black skinny jeans, while Rain opted for a bright red jacket and light pink top. Because Alaskan Bush People fans are used to seeing the girls in the wild, it’s certainly a nice surprise to see them looking like fashionable young ladies.

Snowbird, or Birdy as she’s fondly called, turned 23 on Saturday. Rain previously greeted her sister in a separate post, referring to Birdy as “basically her wife.” While this confused many Alaskan Bush People fans, it is worth noting that the two sisters have a very close relationship despite their eight-year age gap. Rain also responded to bashers by stating that her statement was just an inside “joke.”

“Learn to take a joke, it’ll make your life better,” Rain Brown replied to a fan’s bitter comment.

Meanwhile, Rain and Birdy’s recent Rodeo Drive outing confirms that the Brown family are still in California. Billy Brown has planned to relocate his entire family to a 40-acre ranch in Colorado, but it has been reported that Ami needed to undergo a second round of chemotherapy sessions for her stage 4 lung cancer. This might have delayed the family’s move and explains why they are still in California near Ami’s hospital.

There are strong speculations that Alaskan Bush People will be getting a new season, although Discovery Channel has yet to make an official announcement. The network did confirm, however, that the Brown family will be getting a Christmas special.

According to TV Insider, Billy, Ami, and their children briefly filmed in Colorado before Ami proceeded with her second round of chemotherapy. The one-episode holiday special will air on Dec. 15, 10/9c on Discovery Channel.

