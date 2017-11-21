Selena Gomez Fears The Weeknd Revenge Tell-All After Split Over Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez fears that her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, will sit down for an intimate interview, gushing about his former love life with the singer.

According to Radar Online, the songstress is beyond fearful of what could possibly happen now that she has officially cut all ties with the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker, whom she allegedly left for Justin Bieber.

Things had been different between the two over the summer when Selena often found herself at home in Los Angeles while her then-boyfriend was on tour.

It was during this time that Selena reportedly grew distant to The Weeknd, and eventually, the duo decided to take a break from one another.

Later on, when reports claimed that Selena Gomez had reconciled with Bieber, sources claimed that The Weeknd felt as if Justin had gotten between him and the singer’s relationship, ultimately resulting in their breakup.

While it was initially said that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were to remain close friends, that clearly wasn’t the case when the “Wolves” star unfollowed her ex-boyfriend on Instagram just last week.

Now, insiders are telling Radar Online that Selena Gomez strongly feels as if her former flame could potentially hurt her back by speaking publicly about their romance and her secrets for the public’s satisfaction.

Selena knows that her ex-boyfriend is a sensitive guy, and given that the breakup was incredibly hard for him, as the source explains, she’s not ruling out the chances that The Weeknd could spill details about their love life in an interview.

It’s believed that ever since their split, the “Secrets” artist has been confiding in his friends about his feelings, giving the impression he’s heartbroken about the split — let alone to know that Selena Gomez has gone back to Justin.

The publication adds that Selena may have moved on from her ex-boyfriend, but she’s left a sour taste in his mouth because he’s “angry and vengeful,” to the point where she could eventually see herself being called out on things that transpired in her romance with her former partner.

The Weeknd hasn’t said anything publicly as of yet, but Selena thinks an interview is bound to come, where he will discuss their relationship in a negative manner.

