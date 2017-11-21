Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Insists ‘The Voice’ Coach Cheated On Him Amid Domestic Violence Charges

Jennifer Hudson’s ex and WWE star David Otunga is insisting that the Grammy winner and The Voice coach was unfaithful amid allegations of domestic violence during a confrontation between the estranged couple, leading to a messier custody court face off in December.

The 36-year-old Dreamgirls actress may soon see her love life in public domain after she filed an emergency order of protection against her ex-fiance for allegedly manifesting “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” earlier in November.

First reported by TMZ, the accusations of domestic violence cited in Hudson’s report revealed that Otunga was kicked out of their home in Chicago by authorities after she got a court protection order for herself and their eight-year-old son, David Jr. Apparently, the WWE commentator and professional wrestler got too physical when he confronted her about cheating on him.

Now, Jennifer Hudson’s ex is lawyering up and insisting that she was unfaithful while they were still an item and even started claiming that the The Voice coach is “lying about everything,” per a report from Radar Online.

“As far as David catching Jennifer cheating with this producer, he didn’t need to catch her cheating,” explained Tracy M. Rizzo, Otunga’s lawyer.

“She has been with another man for several months. My client’s only concern was the fact that Jennifer was keeping their son out late on school nights with her and her boyfriend, which she did numerous times. Her saying that he was trying to catch her is nonsense.”

According to the outlet, Rizzo is referring to Hudson’s claims in the emergency protection order documents on November 15 where she declared how David Jr.’s dad “told him to scan the room with the camera on his iPad in order for David to see who was present at the recording studio with us.”

“David then said, ‘Don’t let your mom’s boyfriend f***ing touch you.”

According to another report from TMZ, Jennifer Hudson’s ex strongly believes that she had been cheating on him with music producer Mali Music. However, the 36-year-old American Idol alum repeatedly denied his accusations, explaining that she and Mali are just friends.

On top of that, the outlet also revealed how Hudson have been raving about her admiration for Mali Music’s work, citing her statement to Charlamagne Tha God in 2014, and her description of the producer as her “dream artist.”

“My favorite artist is Mali Music. See, y’all don’t even know who he is. Y’all gotta look up Mali Music, trust me,” she said at the time.

While this doesn’t provide enough grounds for Jennifer Hudson’s ex to assume that they are in a relationship, it looks like the WWE star is convinced that she did cheat with him.

Meanwhile, Rizzo’s statement to Radar declared that the Grammy winner is not being honest when she claimed that Otunga had been violent towards her and their son. In fact, the WWE star’s lawyer insisted that Jennifer Hudson’s ex have never even had any violent encounters at all.

“My client is a Harvard Law grad. He has the calmest demeanor and has never gotten physical with anyone.”

After filing for the emergency protection order, the Dreamgirls star was granted temporary physical care and possession of David Jr until Otunga and Hudson engage in court battle on December 7 for full custody.

