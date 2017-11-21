It certainly has been a long wait but the premiere of Vikings Season 5 is finally only a week away. Impatient fans who simply cannot hold their excitement for the return of the History series are also in for a treat. Alex Høgh Andersen, who plays Ivar the Boneless, has just shown off his axe-throwing skills to promote the fifth season.

There is little doubt that Ivar the Boneless is a gifted strategist who managed to fool Prince Aethelwulf into defeat in the fourth season. However, the previous season also proved that Ragnar Lothbrok’s youngest son is skilled with the axe, the weapon he used in the murder of his brother Sigurd Snake-In-The-Eye. Not surprisingly, Alex Høgh Andersen has trained well for his role as Ivar in Vikings Season 5. The Danish actor has just shared an awesome video of himself throwing an axe and nailing the target in the promotion of the upcoming season.

Alex Høgh Andersen posted the video on Instagram stating that he enjoyed doing the promotion because it was “way too much fun.” Interestingly, the Vikings Season 5 actor added that “you’re allowed to drink beer and throw axes” at Batl Grounds Axe in Canada. It is easy to see that drinking and tossing weapons are not a problem for Ivar the Boneless.

I like this way of promoting season 5 of @historyvikings. This was way too much fun! Public Service announcement: Apparently you're allowed to drink beer and throw axes at this place. Just sayin'. A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The official History Channel Canada Twitter account offered another video showing Alex Høgh Andersen calmly throwing an axe. The Vikings Season 5 star is clearly pleased with himself as he hits the target with barely any effort at all.

He might be good at throwing axes but Ivar the Boneless has been having some trouble getting along with his brothers. The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok will undoubtedly scorn their crippled brother for accidentally killing Sigurd. Although a brief Vikings Season 5 preview has previously shown Ivar apologizing to Ubbe, Hvitserk, and Bjorn for the murder, Alex Høgh Andersen had also teased on the possibility that it is merely an act. The young actor suggested that his character might be trying to manipulate his brothers for his own purpose.

The title of Vikings Season 5 Episode 1 is “The Departed.” The premiere episode is a two-hour special that will air on History on November 29.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]