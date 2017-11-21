Jennifer Garner Disses Ben Affleck Post-Divorce: ‘I Would Not Have Chosen This Life For My Kids’

Jennifer Garner has seemingly hinted that the end of her marriage was very much Ben Affleck’s fault.

The actress recently did an interview with News.com.au, where she openly admits that the life she now lives as a single mother with her three children isn’t one she chose on her own behalf.

Things clearly weren’t working out for the couple following claims that Ben had cheated on the 45-year-old with former nanny Christine Ouzounian.

Neither one of the two ever confirmed those reports, though there seemed to be enough evidence, through Daily Mail, proving that Affleck seemed to have had an affair with the woman that Jennifer had allegedly hired to care for their children.

The divorce was called off a year later, which left fans thinking that both Jennifer Garner and Ben were heading in the right direction, only to then learn that the couple had plans to file court documents again following Affleck’s rehab completion for alcohol abuse.

The constant back and forth had a tremendous effect on both Jennifer and her former partner, who eventually decided to call it quits for good and go their separate ways.

And now that they have done exactly that, Jennifer Garner notes that things haven’t been all that easy for her to now be raising her three children on her own as a single mother.

It goes without saying that Ben is an active father in the lives’ of his kids, but they are no longer the family they once were, which Jennifer hints at in the interview, stressing the outcome of things isn’t a life she had chosen for herself or her children.

Jennifer Garner notes that she has absolutely no interest in dating right now and simply focused on motherhood. She jokes how friends have tried to hook her up with other men but she always turns down the opportunity because she’s not ready for that just yet.

Getting over her decade-long marriage with Ben has been the most difficult part for the Juno star, so much that she only wants to dedicate her time to her children and her career for the time being.

It’s no secret that Ben has since moved on to Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus.

