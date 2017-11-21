Al Franken Groped Arianna Huffington In Newly-Released Photos

Troubles surrounding Senator Al Franken seemed to have deepened. Leeann Tweeden recently came forward to allege that Franken stuck his tongue in her mouth during a USO tour in 2006, as reported by the Inquisitr. A video of Leann grabbing Robin Williams’ backside soon went viral afterward. However, newly-released photos of Franken grabbing Arianna Huffington’s breast and butt are also going viral.

As reported by Page Six, Franken can be seen in the photos that have not been released until now. The New York Post obtained the photos that were taken 17 years ago, in 2000. The photos show Franken behind Arianna in one photo, with Al’s left hand appearing to grope Huffington’s breast. The duo posed atop a bed, with Arianna smiling while Franken’s mouth is closed with his lips drawn inward. A design of an eagle resides behind the pair.

Franken is also seen in another photo, back to back with Arianna, placing his right hand toward Huffington’s backside. According to a source at the shoot, Arianna pushed Franken’s hand away from her as Al allegedly groped her and tried to turn the whole thing into a joke. The photos come on the heels of Franken being accused of inappropriate touching by another woman, according to CNN.

Huffington, meanwhile, told Page Six that she was not offended by Franken’s actions.

However, 33-year-old Lindsay Menz says that she was offended by Franken’s alleged touching in 2010, which she claims took place at the Minnesota State Fair when Al allegedly grabbed her butt. Her allegation is significant since the action allegedly occurred when Franken was in office. Franken apologized to Tweeden but has not yet commented on the allegations by Menz, who lives in Frisco, Texas. Menz said she felt “uncomfortable” and “gross” after the alleged incident. Menz wrote on Facebook that she didn’t want her experience compared to Leeann’s incident, which she feels was much worse.

Huffington, however, credited Al with making her career from the political commentary bed photos. Arianna has been criticized for not addressing sexual harassment allegations surrounding the Huffington Post. Franken has not yet commented on the melee over the photos with Huffington.

