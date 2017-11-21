The Exciting 21st Century Buildings That Shape New York City’s Horizon

New York City’s horizon could really take your breath away. It is arrayed with 21st-century buildings that are fashioned with unique and exciting designs by prominent architects and developers in the world.

The city’s skyline has impressive skyscrapers and edifices, NYC parks, historical landmarks and fantastic cityscapes. These also include the famous and classic 86-story Empire State Building with high-open air deck, in which you could take a glimpse of the stunning New York City’s skyline. You will also be amazed by these 21st-century buildings such as Barclays Center by SHoP Architects and Via 57 West by Bjarke Ingels Group, among others.

A compilation of these buildings is recently published by Prestel, entitled “New New York Architecture.” It is a collection of more than fifty projects that fashion New York streets and horizon, according to CNN.

Take a look and be amazed at some of the following exciting buildings exhibiting in the streets of New York City:

56 Leonard Street

This interesting skyscraper is about 821 feet or 250m tall. It is a 57-story condominium residence located on Leonard Street in Tribeca, New York City. Its construction was completed in 2017. It is designed by Herzog & de Meuron and described it as “houses stacked in the sky.”

New York by Gehry

One of the tallest residential towers in the world is the New York by Gehry located at 8 Spruce Street. It was conceptualized by master architect Frank Gehry. It is about 870 feet tall and incorporated with 10,500 individually designed panels, which make its facade striking to look at.

IAC Building

IAC Building is designed by Gehry Partners in 2007. Its overall facade design is unique and featured the world’s largest high definition screen at the time in its lobby. It is the headquarters of InterActiveCorp situated at 555 West 18th Street Manhattan, New York City.

Via 57 West

Via 57 West is a residential building located on West 57th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, New York City. It is designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). It is shaped like a pyramid or tetrahedron and about 467 ft. It is named “Via 57 West” because the southbound West Side Highway slopes down as the drivers enter the city exactly at the location of the building, which is the entrance to Manhattan via 57th, according to New York Times.

An Award of Excellence for @via57west !!! @AIANewYorkState announces VIA as winner of the 2017 Design Award ????????⚡https://t.co/Ru76sYnYAd pic.twitter.com/RiLr5vodxx — BIG (@BIGstertweets) August 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Mshch/Thinkstock]