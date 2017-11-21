Phoenix Suns Reportedly Looking To Trade Tyson Chandler Next?

Guard Eric Bledsoe was the first player to be traded by the Phoenix Suns, and former all-star Tyson Chandler might be the next Suns’ player to go. If the reports are accurate, the Phoenix Suns will continue to be looking to make more NBA trades. There are recent reports circulating regarding the Suns desire to deal Tyson Chandler.

According to Hoops Hype, the Phoenix Suns want to offer point guard Mike James a guaranteed NBA contract. Once the Suns do so, they will have to part ways with a player.

Mike James is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract. The 27-year-old rookie has performed well for the Suns thus far. It has led to the belief that the Suns would be willing to trade from their glut of frontcourt players in order to keep James. If that is the case, Tyson Chandler is one of the most ideal candidates for the Phoenix Suns to include in a trade.

Before the Phoenix Suns completed the NBA trade (courtesy of NBA.com) sending Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyson Chandler was a name attached to the bevy of trade rumors.

Chandler, is a winner of the NBA’s top defensive player award. He could be in high demand with championship contenders looking for defensive upgrades. The Phoenix Suns tried to get creative and include Tyson Chandler in trade negotiations with NBA teams interested in Eric Bledsoe.

As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 27, 2017

No NBA team appeared willing to take on Tyson Chandler’s salary included in an Eric Bledsoe trade. However, that is good news for the Phoenix Suns, who stood a chance of getting more for Chandler in a separate trade, than installing him in the Bledsoe trade.

The Phoenix Suns did agree to take Greg Monroe’s contract from the Milwaukee Bucks. Doing so complicated the disbursement of playing time for the Suns’ frontcourt.

Both Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe appear to be the odd men out of the Phoenix Suns’ plans going forward. With Chandler having the pedigree of a high energy player and interior defender he is expected to garner the most interest as the Suns look to trade him.

Tyson Chandler is still productive. An NBA team in need of a shot blocker, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers is likely to be kicking the tires.

How fast the Phoenix Suns move Tyson Chandler will depend on their asking price. The Suns have been trying to trade Chandler since before the NBA season began. At the time Chandler stated that he was unconcerned with the NBA trade rumors (courtesy of AZ Central) that had his name attached to them.

“Just like everybody else, I hear the rumblings. I hear my name being involved in things and trade rumors but I’m at the point where I couldn’t care less. I go out there and do my job until the time somebody tells me different. Then I’ll have to address it.”

So far the Phoenix Suns have Tyson Chandler as part of their current plans. Those plans for the Phoenix Suns are to showcase Chandler for an NBA trade.

Tyson Chandler is playing on borrowed time with the Phoenix Suns. The status of Mike James will expedite what the Suns do with him. The Phoenix Suns could simply waive Greg Monroe, given the fact his contract expires after the season. However, rival NBA teams could be interested in a trade with the Suns for Monroe, simply for that reason.

The next couple of weeks will be telling for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns went into the start of the week with a 7-11 record and an arrow pointed upwards. If making a trade could net the Phoenix Suns another young player, or a draft pick, they will react quickly.

Trade offers for Tyson Chandler are likely in already. The Phoenix Suns just have to decide which offer for Chandler is the best one. Once the Phoenix Suns sift through every offer Tyson Chandler will have a new NBA home via trade.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]