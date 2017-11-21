Porsha Williams Has Texted With Phaedra Parks

Is there still hope for Frick and Frack? It seems so. On Sunday night, Porsha Williams appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Porsha talked about her current relationship with former good friend and The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks.

For the past two seasons of Real Housewives, after the demise of Phaedra’s friendship with Kandi Burruss, Phaedra and Porsha were such good friends that they called themselves “Frick and Frack.” Yet on last season’s reunion show, their friendship imploded after it was revealed that it was Phaedra who told Porsha that Kandi once told people that she wanted to drug and rape Porsha. Once it was confirmed that it was a lie that Kandi wanted to do that, Porsha, who had previously lashed out at Kandi for wanting to do such a thing, felt as if Phaedra just used her to get back at Kandi. With tears streaming down her face, Porsha made it clear to Phaedra that she felt used and betrayed. While Phaedra apologized, Porsha didn’t agree to accept her apology and move on with their friendship.

Phaedra’s lie ultimately cost her a spot on the current season’s Real Housewives cast. During Watch What Happens Live, a viewer called in and asked Porsha when was the last time she talked to Phaedra and whether she thinks Phaedra and Kandi could ever be friends again. Porsha admitted that she doesn’t have high hopes that Phaedra and Kandi will repair their friendship. As for her own relationship with Phaedra, Porsha revealed that they’ve texted with one another.

“I’ve tried all season and hoped with Kandi, but it hasn’t happened, so I don’t know if that will happen with Phaedra and Kandi. I have talked to Phaedra. I texted her happy birthday and on my birthday she texted me as well. So we have had small communication.”

Ready set Glam bihhh ! Wearing @yayabeatsface LASHES!! #WWHL @qlovebug @kendrickken3 A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Not only did Porsha Williams not say a negative thing about Phaedra Parks on Sunday night, she defended her last week when talking about actor Shemar Moore’s public denial that he and Phaedra were dating. On Dish Nation, which Porsha co-hosts, Porsha said that Shemar didn’t have to publicly deny a romance with Phaedra when Phaedra never said that she was dating him. Porsha praised Phaedra as a woman a man wouldn’t deny dating.

“Why he have to bring up Phaedra? She ain’t say she was dating him. Who goes online to say you’re not dating a beautiful woman. She got a job, she got money. Most men they lie on their penis, who goes and denounce it? He didn’t have to add her all in there like that. You didn’t have to go that far.”

Tune in today and see the #FrickandFrack takeover of @dishnation Atlanta ???????????? @porsha4real #fun #friendship #dishnation ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Oct 25, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

Besides Porsha Williams, another current Real Housewives cast member who has had contact with Phaedra Parks since last season’s reunion show is NeNe Leakes. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe, during her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live several weeks ago, said that she recently had a phone call with Phaedra during which they talked about “personal things” but not about the drama that happened between her, Porsha and Kandi last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. With both Nene and Porsha seeming to have at least a civil relationship with Phaedra at this point, perhaps a return of Phaedra to The Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t so far-fetched after all?

