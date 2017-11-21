Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? ‘DWTS’ Finale Night 1 Results

It is finals week on Dancing with the Stars 2017, as the four couples took the dance floor by storm tonight on ABC. For tonight, the couples had to take on two dances, which included the infamous freestyle routines. They all wanted a chance to take home the mirrorball trophy on DWTS Season 25, but one couple had to go home tonight, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Night 1 results below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, it was the semifinals and it was an intense night. The couples had to take on iconic dances from season’s past. This put the pressure on them, as they had a lot to live up to. This led to some lower scores, as they didn’t live up to the judges’ expectations. After all was said and done, viewers found out what four couples were dancing in the finals this week. The couples were announced and that left us with Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy out of the mix and they were sent home.

For tonight, we had guest judge Julianne Hough in attendance. Not only did she judge, but she also performed a special routine during tonight’s broadcast. There was another special performance during the night, as Pitbull joined Fifth Harmony to perform their new song, “Por Favor.”

Definitely going to have that song on REPLAY! Thank you for coming to our #DWTS #Finals, @fifthharmony and @pitbull! ❤️ A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Besides the special performance, viewers got to see two dances from each couple. The first was a redemption dance, as they performed one of their dances from earlier in the season in hopes of improving on the dance and their score. Then it was time for the freestyle dances, which are always exciting and fun to watch and tonight was no different.

The performances were done and it was time for some results on Dancing with the Stars tonight. The couples all took the floor one more time and then it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to reveal which couples would be dancing in the DWTS finale tomorrow night. The couple that was eliminated tonight on DWTS Season 25 was Drew Scott and Emma Slater, which means Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas, and Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson are battling for the mirrorball trophy tomorrow night.

"Your title is most improved!" Amazing redemption Paso Doble from #teamhotproperty! #DWTS #Finals A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

