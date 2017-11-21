Duggar Family News: New Joe And Kendra Family Photo Seems To Confirm Couple’s Pregnancy Rumor

Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are among the youngest couples in the ever-growing Duggar family. Since their wedding a few months ago, the Duggar community has been speculating about the date when the pair would announce a pregnancy. While Joe and Kendra have been pretty private about the status of their marriage, a recent photo that emerged online seems to confirm a particularly persistent rumor about the couple.

From what could be seen in the reality TV pair’s most recent family picture, it appears that Kendra might indeed be pregnant.

The couple’s newest family photo recently emerged on the Caldwell’s Facebook page. In both the r/CountingOn and r/19KidsandCounting subreddits, several Redditors noticed that Kendra seemed to have been intentionally hidden by her mother.

Looking at the photo itself, it does seem like Kendra’s position in the photo is quite suspicious. The picture features a classic composition of a family photo, with Kendra’s young parents sitting in front and Joe and Kendra standing behind them. Kendra’s siblings, many of which are incredibly young, were also in the frame.

As noted by many members of the Duggar family, the Caldwells appear to have intentionally positioned Kendra behind her mother in order to hide everything from her neck down. This was echoed by members of the Duggar community on Tumblr, with a member of the community stating that the Caldwells seemed to be giving their social media followers a “hint.”

“I do not think it is a coincidence that tiny Kendra is hidden away behind her mum,” one member of the r/19KidsandCounting subreddit wrote.

“The fact that Kendra has her entire body blocked by her mother is making me suspicious already,” wrote a member of the r/CountingOn subreddit.

“Is it a coincidence that Kendra’s whole body is behind her mother’s? If they want (to) hide a pregnancy, they’ve done it well since you can’t see Kendra at all,” wrote another member of the r/CountingOn community.

Considering the usual timeline for Duggar children who tie the knot, it does appear like Kendra and Joe would announce a pregnancy soon. Almost all of the married Duggar children, after all, start having babies not long after their wedding.

Among the married Duggar siblings, Josh, Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna have all announced a baby soon after their wedding. So far, only Jinger Duggar, who is married to ex-soccer star-turned-preacher Jeremy Vuolo, has not announced a pregnancy to date.

Of course, Kendra’s strange placement in the recent Caldwell family photo might simply be the result of bad positioning by the photographer. Thus, just like with Jinger’s alleged “baby bump” photos over the past few months, some Counting On fans might simply be over-reading things.

For now, Counting On fans could only wait and see if Joe and Kendra Duggar do announce something significant soon.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]