Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Engagement Rumors: Will ‘Suits’ Actress Get One Of Princess Diana’s Jewels?

Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement have been spreading like wildfire all over the internet lately. The royal couple has kept mum about anything even remotely close to their relationship recently, so there has been no official news about the couple’s status. Despite the lack of updates, however, royal watchers can’t help but wonder what the Suits actress’ engagement ring would be if Prince Harry were to propose.

Based on a Vogue article, the British royal family is more sentimental when it comes to engagement rings. Usually, they use jewels from other pieces in their collection to make a unique ring for the royal bride-to-be. The Royals also tend to favor colored stones, like sapphires and rubies, rather than diamonds.

Kate Middleton’s diamond-encircled sapphire ring is the perfect example of the royal family’s tastes when it comes to engagement rings. Prince Harry will most likely stick to tradition when choosing a ring for Meghan Markle.

Several rumors suggested that Prince Harry will be using his mother’s emeralds for Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. According to The Telegraph, Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond necklace were originally owned by Queen Mary. The young princess loved to wear the piece as either a necklace or a tiara and usually paired it with a matching set of emerald earrings and a bracelet.

Unfortunately, emeralds don’t seem to be a suitable stone for an engagement ring. The precious green stones are not as sturdy as sapphires and rubies, according to the Head Designer of 77 Diamonds, reported OK! Magazine. If emeralds are not an option, then Prince Harry could opt to give Ms. Markle a sapphire engagement ring like Kate Middleton’s. However, the red-headed prince will probably go a different route and choose a ruby ring.

Princess Diana did own an 11-strand pearl necklace with ruby and diamond spacers. It appears that she also owned a matching pair of ruby earrings. Keeping with royal tradition, Prince Harry could fashion one of his mother’s ruby earrings into an engagement ring for Ms. Markle.

All of this is purely speculation, of course, since the couple’s engagement hasn’t even been officially announced. If they were to be engaged, it is almost certain that Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle with one of the royal family jewels.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]