‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Nate Duhon And Sheila Downs Getting Divorced

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs were married without ever laying eyes on each other during Season 5 of Married at First Sight. After many attempts to work it out, the couple is now headed for divorce and with a lot of drama attached to that split.

On Sunday, Duhon, 26, took to Twitter to make the announcement. In his statement, he said that him and Sheila have separated. Us Weekly reported that Downs has previously accused Duhon of cheating during the marriage, but Duhon said that was not true, as they “were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce.”

Duhon obviously wanted to clear his name of any possible cheating scandal. He continued his statement talking about how both parties knew of the reason for the divorce.

“This was known by both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to file for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well. Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time.”

Despite Downs claiming that Duhon had cheated on her, he denied those claims and stated that infidelity was never a reason for the split and said that he never did “admit such a thing.” He thanked his fans for all their support during this tough time.

‪That's a WRAP!! And they all lived HAPPILY EVER AFTER ????@nateduey @ashleypetta @_anthonydamico @dietitiangonewild @codyknapek #whenstrangersbecomefamily #mafs5 ‬#theend A post shared by Sheila Latrice (@happyfromwithin) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Earlier this month, Us Weekly stated that Downs took to Twitter herself and made the claims that Duhon was cheating on her. She stated that another woman had called her stating that she was sleeping with her husband. This happened to be the same woman that Duhon had called during their honeymoon.

Since Duhon made his statements on Twitter, Downs was not going to sit idly by. She wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday evening, in which she claimed that Nate “was dishonest and there were women throughout our ENTIRE marriage.” The full statement can be seen below in the Instagram post.

Instead of finally accepting accountability, Nate has chosen to play this out in the media. Again, the best part about the truth is that it will stand the test of time A post shared by Sheila Latrice (@happyfromwithin) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

In the statement, Sheila went on to elaborate on Nate’s alleged mistresses and she claims that he never stopped living the single life, even after their marriage on Married at First Sight. She did not stop there, as Us Weekly reported that Sheila went to twitter later on Sunday night with another statement.

“It’s really pathetic how far Nate is going to try to save face. I’m many things, but I am NOT a liar. I stayed in my marriage BC of my COVENANT WITH GOD. Nate cried & told me he wasn’t ready & I deserved better almost a year ago. I should’ve let him go then & for real the worst thing you can say is that we had 4 counselors?? That is correct we went to 1 ONCE who just wasn’t a fit, 1 was a hardcore fan of the show (kinda a problem), one was nice as can be but a space cadet, & then we found the one! Neeeext!”

While on Married at First Sight, Nate and Sheila faced many issues, which included trust and family issues. However, at the end of the show, they decided to give marriage an attempt. The couple seemed to go back-and-forth on things, as Downs brought up her trust issues in the June 8 episode. Then on the July 13 episode, they had a big fight and Sheila moved out of the house and she insisted she was ending the marriage. Then on the August 3 episode, Duhon said, “Marriage is work. We understand that. We are still married.”

[Featured Image by A&E Networks]