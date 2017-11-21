Woman, 65, Accused Of Murdering Husband, Hiding Duct-Taped Body In Closet

A 65-year-old woman is being accused of murdering her husband and hiding his duct-taped body inside a closet. The Palm Beach Post reported that around 11:30 p.m. on November 15, Okaloosa County Police received a call about a possible homicide at a home on Tenth Avenue in Shalimar, Florida.

It was reported that Barbara Wozniak’s two adult children informed police officials that she told them that she shot and killed her husband, Alfred Wozniak, 72, in self-defense and placed his remains under a brick wall she built in one of her home closets. Wozniak added that the shooting occurred after her husband tried to choke her on November 10.

After police obtained a search warrant, they searched Wozniak’s home and discovered a fabricated brick wall underneath the stairwell. When they detached the wall, they discovered a tarp with tape wrapped around it. Officers at the scene stated that the tarp was in the shape of a human body.

The remains were transported to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to discover the identification and cause of death. The body was later identified as Wozniak’s husband, and the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the left temple. The medical examiner stated that the victims’ arms, wrist, midsection, and feet were duct-taped before being covered with a tarp and placed in a closet.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say that the “trajectory through the victim’s skull” is not consistent with the story Wozniak told her children.

The medical examiner added that the bullet traveled through the victim’s skull, moving from the right side to the left, back to front, authorities say.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that $130 was used on Wozniak’s credit card to purchase items from a business in Fort Walton Beach. The company stated that surveillance footage captures a white female matching the suspect’s description at the check-out counter, purchasing a tarp, a plastic sheet, Clorox, 20 pounds of repair mortar, tape, and other items.

Wozniak was served a murder warrant on Friday while incarcerated at the Okaloosa County Jail, where she was already being charged with tampering with evidence in connection with her husband’s death.

An investigation into the fatal Shalimar shooting is ongoing.

