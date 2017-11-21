Morrissey Also Has An Opinion About Angela Merkel And Multiculturalism

Morrissey, the former Smiths frontman, has weighed in on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open borders immigration policy that allowed one million-plus Middle Eastern refugees/migrants to enter her country and other European nations.

Already facing backlash on social media for perceived victim blaming in the context of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, the often controversial singer/songwriter conveyed an opinion about immigration and multiculturalism in an interview with Der Spiegel, a German newspaper, the Express of London reported.

“I want Germany to be German. I want France to be French. If you try to make everything multicultural, you will not have any culture in the end. All European countries have fought for their identity for many, many years. And now they just throw it away. I think that’s sad.”

When asked if Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor (an equivalent elected office to that of prime minister) since 2005 and de facto chief executive of the European Union, was the “mother of Europe,” Morrissey provided this assessment of the longtime politician.

“Well, she’s smart enough not to say much. She stays silent, which is very interesting. But I’m sad that Berlin has become the rape capital… because of the open borders.”

Separately, as alluded to above, Moz, 58, recently seemed to claim that Weinstein’s (and Kevin Spacey’s) alleged victims supposedly played along, and if their entertainment industry careers had worked out, “they would not talk about it,” the New York Post reported. The singer added he hates rape, sex-related attacks, and nonconsensual encounters of any kind.

Angela Merkel was reelected on September 24 as Germany’s top elected official, but her party, the Christian Democrats, fell to its lowest share of the vote since 1949, failing to win a majority in the German parliament in the process. In a response to the mass influx of refugees, the populist, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party for the first time won seats in the parliament, however, and is now a significant player in the country’s political structure. Negotiations by Merkel to form a coalition government with several other smaller parties broke down today, the New York Times reported, raising the possibility of a new election in the coming weeks. “But there is no guarantee that elections would improve the situation,” the Times noted.

Dissatisfaction with Merkel’s open-borders policy has also encouraged populist, EU-skeptic political movements all across Europe.

About a week ago, iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who was born in Germany but resides in Paris ignited a controversy after criticizing Angela Merkel’s open-borders policy on French TV. “One cannot — even if there are decades between them — kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place,” Lagerfeld declared.

[Featured Image by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Images]