Listen Here: Miranda Lambert Sings Duet ‘Ordinary World’ With Green Day

Miranda Lambert has not been afraid of grabbing the microphone and singing with a wide variety of singers in 2017. That list includes fellow country stars Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, and Little Big Town, but now Miranda Lambert is leaving the country genre behind and taking on pop-punk? Yes, so check out the duet with Green Day below.

Fans of Miranda Lambert would never imagine Lambert taking on a pop-punk song, but that is exactly what happened. According to Rolling Stone, Miranda has added Green Day to her list of collaborators for 2017. The duet is called “Ordinary World” and the song appears on Green Day’s latest album, Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band.

Since this is a greatest hits album for Green Day, that means “Ordinary World” is not a new song for the band. Rolling Stone reports that the song shares its title with a 2016 film that starred Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. In the movie, Armstrong played an aging punk rocker. “Ordinary World” was later released on Green Day’s 2016 LP Revolution Radio, but that version was more stripped down in an acoustic fashion. For this new version, it remains mostly faithful to the original version.

Fans of Miranda Lambert and Green Day know that this is not the first time that Lambert and Armstrong have sung together. Back in 2014, the duo performed the Everly Brothers’ song, “When Will I Be Loved,” at the Grammy awards.

Little peek inside the world of Back In The USA ???????? pic.twitter.com/omSGmhXWms — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 18, 2017

While it is not a completely new song, “Ordinary World” with Miranda Lambert is a new version of the song. It is one of two new songs on the 22-song God’s Favorite Band record. The other song is called “Back in the USA” and has never been released before.

Meanwhile, Miranda is coming off winning Female Vocalist of the Year honors at the 2017 CMA awards earlier this month. Lambert is headed back out on the road in January, as her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour begins.

Miranda is hitting the road for a tour and Green Day is celebrating the release of their new album. Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band was released on November 17. Listen to punk and country blend together in “Ordinary World” below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]