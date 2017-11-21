WWE News: Legendary Star From The ’80s Hospitalized And On Life Support

Sad news out of the world of professional wrestling as a legendary star from the ’80s and ’90s has been hospitalized and is on life support. Longtime fans of the sport already know that James Harris, better known as Kamala, has had a number of health issues over the past few years, but they’ve only grown worse. After an emergency surgery, Kamala is back in the hospital and on life support and things were not looking overly great for the legend.

According to Wrestling Inc., Kamala went into the hospital and had to have emergency surgery at 3 a.m. on Sunday. After coming out of surgery, he was put on life support as stated in a post by his stepdaughter Juanita James.

Former WWF/WWE star and friend Koko B. Ware was present at the hospital to show support for Kamala.

As of Monday evening, it was not known why Kamala had to have surgery in the first place, but things didn’t go so well for the 67-year-old former wrestler. In the post, Juanita James said that a lot of people had been asking for updates on her stepfather and she said he was “looking good” and showing “signs of improvement” on Monday morning.

Kamala has been dealing with many health issues over the years and that includes having both of his legs amputated. His left leg had to be amputated in November of 2011 after complications from his diabetes and high blood pressure. Kamala has dealt with diabetes since 1992.

His right leg was amputated below the knee in April of 2012.

Longtime fans of wrestling will always remember Kamala for his antics in and out of the ring as he had stars and a moon painted on him while patting his belly. He would also need to be guided by his different managers since he would “forget” the rules of wrestling and sometimes try to pin his opponents while they were face-down.

During his time in WWF/WWE, Kamala had some big-time feuds with Hulk Hogan and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. He was a huge star during the ’80s and ’90s, but has made random comebacks and appearances for WWE over the years.

Kamala also spent some time in WCW as part of The Dungeon of Doom.

As time goes on, it is hard for wrestling fans to see some of their old-school favorites and other legends aging and going through troubles. Kamala has dealt with a number of health problems in the last decade or so, but his surgery and hospitalization have taken things to a different level. Being on life support is never a good thing for anyone, but at least his stepdaughter has said there is some improvement for the former WWE star.

[Featured Image by WWE]