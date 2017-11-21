‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 22: Victor’s Thanksgiving Shocker, Billy Celebrates With Abbotts

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease tense moments are on the way on Wednesday, November 22. Thanksgiving will bring drama for the Abbott and Newman families. Victor (Eric Braeden) will get a shocker when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) show up to celebrate the holidays with the family.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor will not be happy that Nikki and Nick decided to crash his Thanksgiving dinner. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki convinces the Mustache to keep the peace for one night.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick will makeup, and they decide to put their recent conflict behind them. They will be back to hugging and kissing before long. Nikki and Victor make peace for the evening, but it doesn’t look like they will be getting back together, at least not yet.

Back at the Abbotts’ mansion, Billy (Jason Thompson) will wish his family a happy turkey day. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy celebrate the holiday together. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will do whatever he can to make the day as special as possible for Dina (Marla Adams).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby will celebrate with the Newman family before going to the Abbotts’ house. She will have another faceoff with her sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). When Victoria tries to imply that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is nothing but a failed experiment, it gets tense between them. Abby lets her know that she should enjoy her time on top because eventually, their dad will kick her to the curb.

Today on #YR, Ashley & Jack uncover information about Dina, plus Nick confronts Chelsea. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wHrP73hD1Y pic.twitter.com/jfz8HmDEW1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that after Abby’s conversation with Victoria, she becomes more determined to take her down. She isn’t sure how to dethrone her yet. She is confident with Scott’s help, Victoria’s time as COO will be brief.

At Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) house, Phyllis and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will have a girls’ night instead of a Thanksgiving feast. Billy will head over to Phyllis’ condo to ask her to go on a trip with him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy believes that a trip would help them reconnect. It looks like Phyllis and Billy will be getting back together soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

