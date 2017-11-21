CBS ‘This Morning’ Host Charlie Rose Suspended After Eight Women Allege Sexual Harassment

CBS News has suspended This Morning host Charlie Rose after eight women leveled accusations of sexual harassment against him.

A Washington Post investigation published this afternoon indicates that Rose, who also hosts a long-running interview program on PBS and is an occasional correspondent for 60 Minutes, walked around in front of them naked, groped them, and made unwanted sexual advances, according to the women who told their stories to the newspaper.

Following the Post article, PBS announced it is suspending Rose’s program.

The women, who ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the times Rose allegedly sexually harassed them, described workplace incidents in which Rose purportedly preyed upon them and they received no help when they complained.

One of Rose’s accusers, Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, who worked for him as an assistant, complained to Rose’s executive producer, Yvette Vega, after Rose allegedly called her and told her he fantasized about her swimming naked, according to the Post article and was told it was just “Charlie being Charlie.”

Vega confirmed the complaint and said she should have done more to help those who complained against Rose.

“I should have stood up for them.”

Rose, 75, has issued an apology “for my inappropriate behavior,” said he “behaved insensitively” at times and said he “accepted responsibility,” though he said not all of the allegations against him were accurate.

PBS issued the following statement concerning the allegations against Rose and included it in the coverage of the allegations on its News Hour program.

“We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose.’ ‘Charlie Rose” is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

The CBS Evening News broadcast played the allegations prominently, mentioning them in the opening to today’s telecast and then reporting on it later.

Despite the placement of the allegations on the Evening News, a check of the webpages of CBS News and the CBS Evening News, showed that as of 6:30 p.m. EST, the news was not featured on the home page of either website.

The Evening News had a general report on sexual harassment, while the CBS News website featured similar allegations against New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush.

