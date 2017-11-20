Permits Filed For TRON Lightcycle Coaster And Main Street Theater At Magic Kingdom – Building Placement

The Walt Disney Company is having quite the busy day as permits had already been filed for the Ratatouille attraction at Epcot, and now, for the TRON coaster at Magic Kingdom. It was first announced back at the D23 Expo in July and the first details have now emerged with new permits filed for Walt Disney World. While there isn’t a lot that can be found out by these permits and blueprints, one thing is certain and it is that this ride will be huge.

While Disney was at it, they included the new Main Street Theater into this permit as both buildings do technically land in Tomorrowland.

During the Disney Parks & Resorts talk at the D23 Expo, the huge news of the TRON Lightcycle coaster being built at Magic Kingdom was revealed. Making matters even more exciting is that it wasn’t going to replace any existing attractions as previous rumors had speculated.

According to Blog Mickey, the permits were filed to start work at Magic Kingdom on the mostly vacant land next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. With the TRON Lightcycle Power Run being so huge, it is going to take up a majority of the land that runs along the far side of Magic Kingdom.

By looking at things, it actually extends from Space Mountain all the way over past Storybook Circus.

BREAKING: Permits Filed and Building Placement Revealed for Tron Coaster and Main Street Theaterhttps://t.co/W2NxQYOBOb pic.twitter.com/woidcsRuEg — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 20, 2017

In the blueprints, TRON is labeled as “MK2” and it will stretch through a long distance along the side of Magic Kingdom. It is expected to open sometime in the next few years, but at least by the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021.

An exact opening date is not yet known.

Included in this new permit was also the new theater that will be home to live entertainment right off of Main Street U.S.A. It is labeled on the blueprints as “MK1” and it is taking over a cast member parking lot that sat behind Main Street and the old Tomorrowland Theater.

Construction officially began on the theater in the beginning of October, and no set opening date is known for it either. It is also expected to open by the 50th anniversary in 2021.

Walt Disney World has so many projects taking place right now, and things are certainly starting to pick up steam. The permits being filed for Ratatouille, TRON, and the Main Street Theater are huge steps forward in a number of new things coming to Epcot and Magic Kingdom in the next few years. While it is still quite early in the whole process, they had to start sometime and the permits being filed mean that exciting new things are on the way.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]