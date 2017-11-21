Charlotte County Boy, 13, Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle While Riding His Bicycle

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle, according to NBC-2. At around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dylan Rose was riding his bike at the intersection of Dorchester Street and Kearney Avenue, which is a residential area just a few blocks north of Midway Avenue east of U.S. 41, when he was struck from behind by a 2017 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 80-year-old Joshua Salazar of Punta Gorda, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Dylan, who authorities say wasn’t wearing a helmet, was transported via helicopter to a children’s hospital—Bayfront Hospital—in St. Petersburg, where he remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The teen was a seventh-grade student and a basketball player at Port Charlotte Middle School. He is described as having a “beaming personality” and a “big smile.”

The Charlotte County Schools community liaison, Michael Riley, stated that Dylan’s family are in their thoughts. He went on to say that “anytime something like this happens to a child it’s just devastating for everyone.”

Before Dylan passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, his mother—Tasha Rose—reportedly laid with her son in the hospital and held his hand, comforting him. She says that he will be greatly missed and she will never forget her son.

Teen dies from injuries after being hit by car while riding his bike https://t.co/fXKZpYymNn — Fox 4 News (@Fox4Now) November 17, 2017

Neighbors say that Dorchester Street is a narrow road without sidewalks, and it gives “little room to pedestrians and bicyclists to move out of the way.” They went on to say that it is extremely dangerous as there are numerous drivers exceeding the 30 mph speed limit on a daily basis.

Jordan Washington stated that the road is too dark and speed bumps should be installed in an effort to stop drivers from driving too fast in the residential area.

Relatives established a GoFundMe to help pay for Dylan’s funeral expenses, which would cost an approximate $12,000. In an update, the family stated that they desperately need the publics help in covering the cost.

Thus far, an aggregate of $8,900 has been raised by 207 people.

It was reported that Dozens gathered Thursday night at Conway Park for a vigil held in honor of Dylan.

Authorities say criminal charges are pending against the driver who struck and killed the teen.

If you witnessed the crash, you are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 344-1730 or remain anonymous by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

[Featured Image by GoFundMe]